Best Prime Day Grow Light Deals (2020): Save up to 62%!

Looking for Prime Day Grow Light deals? We’ve got you covered!
If you need LED grow lights or Chip on Board (COB) LEDs, you can save big today.
We’ll be updating this post continually over the next two days, to make sure you can take advantage of the best Prime Day grow light deals available right now.
Our Review
Sort
Price: $ – $
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
This full spectrum LED grow light is fully adjustable and customizable. It’s perfect for both veg and bloom, and it’s easy to switch between them.
This light includes the newest 10W dual-chip LED bulbs, providing the full spectrum of wavelengths needed to help your plants thrive. And today, you can save 36% with this awesome deal!