Razer Blade 15 Prime Day Deal: Save $550

If, like me, you’re a big fan of saving a ridiculous amount of money on awesome tech, this Razer Blade 15 Prime Day deal is insanely good. Who doesn’t want to save over $500?

To say the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop has a lot going for it would be a massive understatement. Despite being touted as the world’s smallest gaming laptop, the Razer Blade 15 stands tall above the competition with high-end specs and enough power to run most things you can throw at it.

There’s a lot to love here, so let’s start with the 120Hz, 15.6-inch full HD thin-bezel display. This screen is as crisp as they come, and being able to blast shooters at 120 frames per second gives you an advantage like no other. If you’re a Fortnite or Warzone player, you’re going to fall in love with this screen.

Let’s Talk Power

At the helm of this ship is the relatively modern Intel Core i7-10750H six-core processor. That’s backed by an expandable 16GB 2933MHz dual-channel memory and a super-fast 256GB SSD. We’re getting into stating the obvious here but those specs are dreamy. For a laptop, this thing is going to fly. I would point out this beast can get hot in areas, but that’s to be expected when you stick a Ferrari engine in a tank.

Although that should be enough storage space, the Razer Blade 15 does house space for an extra M.2 PCIe 3.0 SSD. Honestly, this is one of those gaming laptops that’ll keep surprising you. Razer knows what its doing, eh?

Moving on, for graphics it’s all about the NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, which is powerful enough to run most modern games and make them gleam.

It’s also worth noting, simply because all laptops should do this, the Razer Blade 15 comes with minimal bloatware. Seriously, why can’t all laptops or PCs do this?!

What’s the Catch?

Normally this is where I dump a “well, but.” The thing is, the issues I have with the Razer Blade 15 are barely a problem. Yeah, it’ll get hot at times. But then it’s also designed to dissipate the heat, so it’s not really a major issue.

Then we’ve got the fact you can’t charge it via USB. For me, I despise charging via USB because laptops are meant to sit in your lap (shocking, I know!), and more often than not your leg will push the USB cable up, therefore loosening the port. Razer went for a typical charger design, so you don’t need to worry about accidentally breaking your new expensive toy. The lack of a USB for charging is a non-issue for me.

The only real sticking point is the battery, which runs for around five-to-eight hours depending on what you’re doing. That’s not ideal, but again, Ferrari in a tank. And chances are, you’re going to be plugged into or near a power source anyway.

Closing Thoughts

There’s no getting around the price of Razer Blade 15. It’s pricey. But then of course, it is! It’s a laptop capable of running the latest games on a killer screen with a ton of horsepower under the hood. There was no way this level of tech is going to come cheap (as much as we’d love it to).

That said, this Razer Blade 15 Prime Day deal knocks a massive $550 off the price. It’s not going to be this price again for a while, so if you can get past the high buy-in price, and you’ve been looking for a laptop to end all laptops, this is the way to go.

