Samsung Cyber Monday Deal: Save Up to $70 Off Galaxy Watches

Samsung Galaxy watches are glamorous, practical, and packed with features. They’re also discounted for Cyber Monday, so you can enjoy incredible deals on your favorite models. Act fast if you see a great Cyber Monday Samsung Galaxy watch deal, as there’s no telling just when your favorite might sell out.

Save $70 Off Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 (Now $199.99)

This huge Galaxy Watch Active2 deal is worth getting excited over. The price has dropped to just $199 on Cyber Monday. This is by far the lowest price we’ve seen over the last year on Amazon, according to CamelCamelCamel.

The Galaxy Watch Active2 by Samsung caters just as much to athletes seeking a dependable workout partner and fitness tracker as it does to those who prefer a sleek lifestyle watch. This great Cyber Monday discount makes this GPS Samsung watch an even sweeter deal. When you’re ready for a workout, advanced sensors track your favorite activities. There’s even automatic tracking for popular fitness workouts such as running, cycling, swimming, rowing, elliptical and more.

A built-in sleep tracker keeps tabs on your sleep cycles. This watch also monitors your heart rate and alerts when it detects a heart rate that’s too high or too low. The battery lasts up to six days on a single charge and can get a quick boost from your Samsung Galaxy phone via Wireless PowerShare. The watch is just as stylish as it is functional and features a Super AMOLED display and a vibrant edge-to-edge screen. You don’t have to worry about settling, as the watch is available in several different bands, faces and finishes.

Looking for the outgoing model? The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active (40MM, GPS, Bluetooth) is currently on sale for $60 off, which drops its price down to $139. It may be the older version, but this Active watch shares many of the same great features as the newer Active2.

Save $60 Off Samsung Galaxy Watch3 (Now $339.00)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch3 is a smart and sophisticated watch that can do everything from track your workouts to provide on-demand coaching to provide real-time feedback on VO2 max and more. Whether you’re buying this watch to monitor your health and fitness or simply stay on top of daily demands, you’ll know that you’re getting a jam-packed watch at a great price.

Bluetooth connectivity gives you the freedom to leave your phone behind without worrying about missing calls or texts, or being unable to stream your favorite music on the go. Integrated Bixby voice functionality can make calls, read texts, and even initiate coaching at your command. Another helpful feature is Samsung Pay, which allows you to make payments even if you don’t have your wallet.

The Galaxy Watch3 is Android and iOS compatible and can be used with the SmartThings app to remotely control smart home devices such as thermostats, lights and security cameras, even if you’re not home. Even on those very busy days when you can’t find the time to charge the watch, you can get a quick boost using your compatible Galaxy phone via Wireless PowerShare.

If you don’t need the latest model, check out the Samsung Galaxy Watch (46mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Unlocked LTE). This Samsung Galaxy original is on sale for $40, which drops its price to just $279.

Save 17% Off Samsung Galaxy Fit2 (Now $49.99)

As the budget-friendly Samsung Galaxy Fit2 proves, you don’t have to spend a fortune to get a well-rounded Bluetooth fitness tracker. The watch begins tracking as soon as you start moving, as it automatically detects your activity. Other wellness features include daily steps, water intake and calories burned. Not only does this fitness tracker keep tabs on your daily activities, it also tracks your sleep cycles to give you a clearer picture of your overall health.

The Galaxy Fit2 is also waterproof and can be worn when swimming. Whether you’re using it on land or in the water, the watch has a sleek, full-color AMOLED display for easy visibility. This fitness tracker is designed to work along with your smartphone to keep you in the loop when you receive a call or text. Once connected, you’ll see incoming text and call alerts on the watch. You’ll also be able to send replies and monitor your schedule. The battery lasts up to 15 days per charge.

