Streamlight Prime Day Deals: Save Up to 60% on Flashlights

Flashlights are great gifts for any occasion: Christmas, birthdays, graduation, and many others. They’re practical, affordable, and literally everyone on your gift list needs one…or maybe even two. This year for Amazon Prime Day, take a look at these amazing flashlight deals from Streamlight.

You can save 50% or more on these great looking flashlights. There are many varieties and sizes to choose from with different accessories, carrying cases, and more. Different deals will be posted below throughout the two days of Prime Day so keep checking back with our list below or use the Shop Now button.

Streamlight flashlights are built to last for first responders and working-class people who need a dependable source of light. Whether it’s freezing cold, scorching hot, dry as a bone, or walking through the Amazon rainforest, Streamlight flashlights are designed to be abused, beat up, dropped in water, or left out in the snow. Simply put, Streamlight flashlights work.

Remember: Only Amazon Prime members may advantage of this great flashlight sale. If you’re not a member yet, make sure you do so to take advantage of this deal and many others.

Save Up to 60% on Streamlight Flashlights

Save 51% on the Streamlight 66148 Stylus Pro UV USB Rechargeable Penlight

Professional grade with a flash of purple just to keep things interesting, this Stylus Pro USB UV is sleek, rechargeable, and fits right in your pocket. The UV LED is ideal for detecting fraudulent documents, use in forensic investigations, or detecting engine or HVAC leaks.

The included USB cord and AC wall adapter allow for charging on the go, in the car, or at your desk. The light features a tail cap switch for momentary or constant-on operation and a pocket clip for convenience. The housing is made of aluminum with military-spec anodizing so that this penlight is durable and abrasion-resistant.