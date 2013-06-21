Kim & Kanye’s Baby North West Revealed: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

It’s official. Though we were all fooled into thinking the name of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby was Kaidence Donda West, the name is actually North. So, what’s the deal behind the name North? Find of all about it here in our 5 Fast Facts. Congrats, Kimye!

1. The Baby’s Name is Actually North

Woohoo finally got a picture of Kim Kardashian & Kanye Wests Baby Girl ‘North West’ how cute pic.twitter.com/early1uUtI — Leesha.Kay (@Leesha_Kay1) June 21, 2013

According to the birth certificate from Cedars-Sinai hospital, the baby is actually named North. E!Online tells us that the nickname of the baby will be Nori. Looks like Kaidence Donda West was a bust! Nori, though born 5 weeks early, weighing under 5 pounds, is in healthy condition with Mommy Kim somewhere. The baby has no middle name, so it’s just North West.

2. Celebrities Are Mocking the Name

Nori sounds like a piece of sushi I want to eat. Nom nom. — Lo Bosworth (@LoBosworth) June 21, 2013

Whoa, Lo! Pretty harsh for a girl from Laguna Beach. Ouch! But, you’re kind of thinking the same thing, aren’t you?

LolRT @LoniLove: North West is looking at her Daddy going..Really? I’m named after an old airline? — garcelleb (@GarcelleB) June 21, 2013

Well, u asked, so… North West? They’ve won the prize 4 most ridiculous celebrity baby name,& lemme tell u,it wasnt easy. Kudos. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) June 21, 2013

Kathy Griffin never fails to amuse us!

I’m going to name my 1st born South East so it will become mortal enemies with North West — Paul Scheer (@paulscheer) June 21, 2013

Uh oh! Look out, baby North!

3. Snooki Gets Backlash on Twitter For Liking the Name

From one Reality Mom to another, Snooki loves the new name. Twitter-haters take this as an opportunity to start a little feud. Don’t worry. Snooki has it handled.

4. Baby North West Already Has a Fake Twitter Account

i’m 0 years old, & i’m already the smartest person in my family — North West (@Its_North_West) June 21, 2013

We hate to laugh… but we have to.

i’m just happy my last name isn’t ‘korea’ — North West (@Its_North_West) June 21, 2013

so this is why mommy is famous pic.twitter.com/P38980rvXP — North West (@Its_North_West) June 21, 2013

5. Photos of the Kimye Baby Have Been Leaked

The whole family, Kim K, Kanye and….North West pic.twitter.com/SP62JjXa5U — juweiria (@_dracarys) June 21, 2013

Do you think she looks more like Mommy Kim or Daddy Kanye in this photo?