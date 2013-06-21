Kim & Kanye’s Baby North West Revealed: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

  • Published
Kim Kardashian, Kanye West, North West

(Getty Images)

It’s official. Though we were all fooled into thinking the name of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s baby was Kaidence Donda West, the name is actually North. So, what’s the deal behind the name North? Find of all about it here in our 5 Fast Facts. Congrats, Kimye!

1. The Baby’s Name is Actually North

According to the birth certificate from Cedars-Sinai hospital, the baby is actually named North. E!Online tells us that the nickname of the baby will be Nori. Looks like Kaidence Donda West was a bust! Nori, though born 5 weeks early, weighing under 5 pounds, is in healthy condition with Mommy Kim somewhere. The baby has no middle name, so it’s just North West.

2. Celebrities Are Mocking the Name

Whoa, Lo! Pretty harsh for a girl from Laguna Beach. Ouch! But, you’re kind of thinking the same thing, aren’t you?

Kathy Griffin never fails to amuse us!

Uh oh! Look out, baby North!

3. Snooki Gets Backlash on Twitter For Liking the Name

Kimye Baby, North West, Snooki

From one Reality Mom to another, Snooki loves the new name. Twitter-haters take this as an opportunity to start a little feud. Don’t worry. Snooki has it handled.

Kimye Baby, North West, Snooki

4. Baby North West Already Has a Fake Twitter Account

We hate to laugh… but we have to.

5. Photos of the Kimye Baby Have Been Leaked

Do you think she looks more like Mommy Kim or Daddy Kanye in this photo?

Kaidence Donda West: 5 Fast Facts You Need To Know

Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Blocked from VIP Maternity Ward by Dwight Howard

Kim Kardashian's Trouble Breastfeeding: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know
1 Comment

