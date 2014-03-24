‘The Walking Dead’: What is Terminus? Top 10 Facts You Need to Know

UPDATE: hit the link above to find out what took place when Rick, Carl, Michonne and Daryl discovered Terminus for themselves!

During last night’s (March 24, 2014) episode of The Walking Dead, viewers finally got to see exactly what Terminus is – a brand new location that is said to be an incredibly safe locale that all survivors are welcome to stay at.

The final moments of this episode opened a whole new discussion as to what this place is and how it will impact the crew of the show. The biggest question remains, though – what is Terminus, who lives there and what is its purpose? We’re going to pull the veil back on Terminus and clue you fans into what it could possibly be.

Note – prepare for a bunch of spoilers, folks. If you don’t want to know what the future holds for the season finale and beyond for The Walking Dead, take caution when checking out all of these facts.

1. A Radio Broadcast Revealed This Isolated Safe Haven

During a previous episode of the The Walking Dead, Daryl, Michonne, Bob and Tyreese were riding along in a vehicle they procured beforehand. While riding along the deserted roads, they overheard a message playing over the radio that parlayed an alert for survivors – there is a safe haven out there that’s safe and willing to take in any living beings who may still exist.

As time went on, Michonne, Rick, Carl, Maggie, Bob, Sasha, Glenn and The Marauders all came across a railroad sign that displayed the following message – “Sanctuary for all. Community for all. Those who arrive survive.”

2. A Bunch of Survivors Safely Arrived at Terminus

At the end of the second-to-last Season 4 episode of The Walking Dead, Maggie, Bob, Sasha, Glenn and The Marauders finally made their way safely into Terminus, a supposed sanctuary for weary survivors who have come far and wide from all corners of a zombified world. Once inside, they all encounter a woman who welcomes them all into her home. This new woman is known as Mary.

It has been noted that two new characters will make up the list of new inhabitants that reside at Terminus – Gareth and Mary herself. One other strange tie-in to this new plot point alludes to Michonne discovering a disfigured photo frame of a woman inside a vacant home. The woman in the photo bears a small likeness to Mary. Could this be a stern warning of how dangerous Mary truly is?

Who they are and what their purpose at Terminus will be is still a mystery…

3. Terminus Isn’t From the Comic Book, But It May Include Elements of It

Terminus is a completely new story location that’s not lifted directly from The Walking Dead comic book. However, this new place may feature a few elements of the comic in different forms. It’s interesting to note that this particular arc of the comic book/TV show revolves around the introduction of cannibalism. Does Terminus actually house a group of supposed “skin eaters” in its midst? May the comic’s “Hunters” become a focal point of this brand new location.

It seems like we’ll have all the answers once Season 5 (October 1, 2014) comes around…

4. The Word “Terminus” is Tied to Several Different Meanings

The word “Terminus” itself may offer some insight into what this new show location could possibly be about. “Terminus” has a couple of different meanings that imply several different things:

– “Terminus” translates to “the end of the line”

– “Terminus” is the original name of Atlanta. Back in the 1800’s, a railroad that connected the state of Georgia to the Midwest was built. The final location that was chosen as the railroad’s terminus later got it’s official name – Atlanta

– “Terminus” is the title of the final poem ever composed by Ralph Waldo Emerson. Interestingly, the poem focuses on a conversation between the author and Terminus aka “God of Bounds.” Both individuals discuss the author’s forthcoming death

– “Terminus” is the name of Roman God who was known for guarding boundary markings

– “Terminus” is Latin for “Border”

5. The Season 4 Finale of The Walking Dead Will Most Likely Involve A Conflict Between Two Groups of Survivors

The last episode of the fourth season of The Walking Dead may see two major survivor groups face off in a violent conflict. Darryl officially joined up with a group of men who abide by their own set of life rules. Rick, Carl and Michonne are still traveling together towards Terminus. During the previously mentioned episode, one of Darryl’s group members mentioned how him and his men arrived at a big house. They were forced to leave after one of their men was killed by someone who was still inside the home after their arrival. The man that was killed eventually turned, which soon drove the entire group to leave their newfound home. One of the group’s survivors ended up catching a glimpse of the man who was responsible for killing one of their own.

Keen fans of the show will remember that Rick was the man that Darryl’s new ally was speaking of. Rick was left on his own while Carl and Michonne went searching for supplies. Once the group of men took over the home, Rick was forced to kill a man and escape from the house. He eventually ran into Carl and Michonne and they all ran off to safety.

Darryl has no clue that one of his newfound group members knows who the killer is – Darryl’s friend Rick. Judging by the Season 4 finale preview, it looks like both groups will come to a violent conclusion.

Check out the video below to see a sneak preview of the Season 4 season finale:

6. Is Mary the One That Kidnapped Beth?

Earlier in the season, Darryl and Beth became a close-knit duo that made their way as survivors. She was eventually kidnapped, which left Darryl to become tied up with another group of weapons toting survivors. So who exactly kidnapped Beth? Some fans point at Mary as the one who could have possibly taken Beth away from Darryl’s side. Some fans went even far as saying that the same sweater that Mary was wearing is the same one Beth that was wearing when she was abducted. This tie-in may not have much merit, thanks to the photos seen below:

But who knows…Mary and Terminus may still have some connection to Beth’s kidnapping.

7. Who Are The Hunters?

The Hunters are a group that owe their origins to the comic book. This group of survivors are known for being cannibals who serve as the main antagonists during the 11th graphic novel volume of the series – Fear The Hunters. The members of this group include Chris (the group’s leader), Theresa, Albert, David, Greg and Charlie. Rick and his crew of survivors encounter The Hunters as they’re making their way to Washington, D.C. Will Rick and his group of survivors eventually run into a similiar group on the show? Will Rick even decide to help The Marauders try to deliver the news of a cure to Washington, D.C.? Hopefully Season 5 answers those burning questions…

8. The Show’s Executive Producer Noted That Mary Isn’t The Only One Living at Terminus

During an extensive interview with the Hollywood Reporter about this Terminus episode, the show’s executive producer (Greg Nicotero) told fans that Mary isn’t the only inhabitant at Terminus:

No, she’s not the only one who’s there. She’s the one that we see first but we’ll quite quickly meet others. In this particular situation, it’s easy for them to get in. It’s not like they had to go through checkpoints or anything. As they’re walking in to Terminus, the gate is open and there’s a note that says to close it behind you. We see flowers and we hear a bit of noise from some people milling about. Mary just happens to be the first one; she’s the welcoming committee.

9. He Also Spoke About The Possibilities of a Big Decision Made Towards The Washington, D.C. Mission

Greg Nicotero also spoke about the future possibilities of what could occur once all the show’s surviving group members learn of the zombie cure mission to D.C.:

It makes sense that Abraham’s mission is his No. 1 sole purpose. We establish in episode 15 that he’s willing to do anything to get Eugene there. This episode is the first time we get an opportunity to see the dynamic between Eugene, Rosita and Abraham. Abraham says, “I’m going to Washington. I’ll probably get there more safely the more people I have with me.” He’s trying to enlist as many people as he can because the more people he enlists for the mission, the greater the likelihood that Eugene is going to get there safely. When and if they meet up with Rick and his group, would Rick be willing to go along on that mission, or will they find a place to hold up at Terminus that allows them the safety that they’ve had for the past three years? That’s what we’re going to find out.

10. Series Creator Robert Kirkman Provided Some of His Own Details on Terminus

The creator of the comic book, Robert Kirkman, spoke about what Terminus could be hiding behind it’s kind exterior: