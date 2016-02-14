‘The Bold and the Beautiful’ (B&B) Spoilers: Is Quinn Falling in Love With Liam?

The Bold and the Beautiful returns next week with all-new episodes as Liam (Scott Clifton) — who thinks his name’s Adam — wonders why Quinn (Rena Sofer) called him Liam in her sleep. Also, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) tries insisting to Katie (Heather Tom) that she’d never act on her feelings for Bill (Don Diamont).

Quinn May Be Falling in Love With Liam

B&B loyalists are fully aware of Quinn and Liam’s checkered past as enemies. Hence, why the two hooking up — whether he has amnesia or not — is borderline creepy. Last week, Quinn and Liam seemed to grow closer as she succumbed more to his admiration. Her plan to bring Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) closer together has been a success.

Next week, Liam becomes increasingly curious as to who he is and about the marriage he has to “Eve.” While Quinn’s sleeping, she accidentally calls him Liam.

“Liam, you really need to let this go.”

In response, Liam — who thinks his name’s Adam — wants to know why she said would say that.

“What did you call me?”

Later, Quinn — seeming to reference the their hate-ridden past — opens up to Liam. Shockingly, it appears that she may be falling in love with him; at least to the person who doesn’t recollect her twisted ways.

“Maybe it takes something like this to make you realize how special somebody is.”

Will Liam get his memory back before Wyatt gets married to Steffy, or will Quinn continue keeping Liam away from reality until it’s too late for him?

Katie Will Forgive Brooke If Certain Conditions Are Met

Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) and Bill (Don Diamont) continue trying to move forward in their marriage from Brooke. However, Katie — who swore to cut her sister from her life for good — still can’t shake the pain of losing Brooke. Still unbeknownst to Katie, Bill has feelings of his own for Katie.

Next week, Brooke and Katie come face-to-face again. Brooke promises her sister that although she still loves Bill, she’d never jeopardize her relationship with Katie by pursuing those feelings.

“I will never act on those feelings. Bill is your husband and I respect that”

Katie — wanting to patch things up for a third time with Brooke — “has a list of conditions” she’ll want her to agree to.

Will Bill’s reciprocated feelings for Brooke come out, or will the three be able to co-exist without Bill or Brooke bringing them up and/or acting on temptation? Stay tuned.

Be sure to stay up to date with Heavy on Bold and the Beautiful spoilers. The program airs Monday thru Friday from 1:30pm ET to 2:00pm ET on CBS.