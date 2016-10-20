Yaron Varsano, Gal Gadot’s Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Yaron Varsano is an Israeli real estate developer and the husband of actress/model Gal Gadot, who plays Wonder Woman in the new hit movie and in the DC Extended Universe movies.

She also starred in the new action comedy Keeping Up With The Joneses, alongside Jon Hamm, Zach Galifianakis and Isla Fisher. Her solo Wonder Woman movie was a massive hit in theaters.

The couple is based in Tel Aviv when Gadot isn’t working in Hollywood. They are parents to two children, five-year-old Alma and two-month-old Maya. Gal Gadot is now scheduled to be a presenter at the Academy Awards on March 4, 2018.

Here’s a look at Varsano, his relationship with Gadot and their family.

1. Varsano & His Brother Sold Their Tel Aviv Hotel to Billionaire Roman Abramovich for Nearly $260 Million

In 2015, Varsano and his brother, Guy Varsano, pulled off a major deal with Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich. Forbes estimates that Abramovich is worth an estimated $8.3 billion, so he could easily afford to buy the Varsano Hotel in Tel Aviv from the brothers.

The Israeli news site Globes reported in April 2015 that Abramovich spent NIS 100 million (nearly $26 million) to buy the hotel from the Varsano brothers.

The site reported that Abramovich plans to turn the hotel into his personal residence whenever he visits Israel.

2. Varsano & Gadot Have Known Each Other for 10 Years & Married in 2010

Varsano and Gadot have known each other for 10 years and tied the knot in September 2010. “10 years have gone by, yet it feels like yesterday we first met… My heart will forever beat to the sound of our love,” Varsano wrote on Facebook on April 14, 2016.

According to Varsano’s Facebook page, he attended the International School of Amsterdam and graduated from New York Institute of Technology in 2000. The 41-year-old was born in Amsterdam.

“He’s 10 years older than me. He told me on our second date he was serious and wasn’t going to wait more than two years to ask me to marry him. Fast-forward two years; he proposed. We were married in 2008,” Gadot told Glamour Magazine in March 2016.

3. Varsano Proposed to Gadot in a ‘Very Special’ Way, but She’s Not Saying How

In October 2016, Gadot was at Tiffany & Co.’s celebration of the renovations to its Los Angeles flagship location. While there, The Hollywood Reporter asked stars what their favorite memory with jewelry is.

“The most meaningful [jewelry moment] to me is the first time I wore my wedding ring,” she said.

The 31-year-old Gadot said that Varsano proposed in a “very special” way. Unfortunately, we won’t know what that entailed.

“But I’m going to keep that story to myself,” she told THR.

4. The Couple Have a 5-Year-Old Daughter Named Alma, Who Gadot Takes to Movie Sets

Varsano and Gadot are parents to 5-year-old Alma. Gadot told Ellen Degeneres in March that she has taken Alma to the set of her DC Comics movies and has seen her in the full Wonder Woman costume. She doesn’t completely understand what her mother does for a living though.

“She came to visit me many times on set, and one time I was wearing the Wonder Woman costume, and then she asked me, ‘Mummy, if you wear a tiara does that mean you’re a queen and then I’m a princess?’ I said, ‘Well, I’m playing dress up, this is dress up,'” Gadot said.

Gadot also told DeGeneres that their daughter likes princesses, but doesn’t respect them that much.

One time, I was telling her a story and she said, ‘The prince is always so brave, and courageous and strong.’ And then I asked her, ‘Well, what do you think about the princess?’ and she said, ‘Meh … They always fall asleep and the prince is the one to wake them up. They do nothing.’”

5. Alma Is Really Proud That Her Mother Is Wonder Woman

While promoting Keeping Up With The Joneses on Jimmy Kimmel Live on October 19, Kimmel had to ask if Alma knows that her mother is Wonder woman.

“She’s very proud,” Gadot said. “I don’t think she understands the concept of everything.”

Gadot said that when they go to a park, Alma tells other parents, “My mommy’s Wonder Woman.” The other mothers would look at Gadot strangely, so she tells them, “You know, every mother is a Wonder Woman.”

Gadot added that Alma would rather be a unicorn than Wonder Woman for Halloween.

Varsano is also proud of his wife for getting the role of Wonder Woman. When the poster for her solo movie was revealed in July, he shared it and simply wrote “Proud” on Facebook.

Gadot announced on Instagram in November that the couple was expecting a second child. In March, she told her Instagram followers that the baby was born and they named her Maya. “And then we were four… She is here, Maya. I feel so complete blessed and thankful for all the Wonders in my life #family #newborn #grateful,” Gadot wrote.