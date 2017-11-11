Applebee’s Veterans Day 2017 Menu Specials & Freebies

Happy Veterans Day! For those of you who are a veteran or active military and are eager to celebrate with a free meal, Applebee’s is a good spot to go. This year, Applebee’s is, again, participating in the holiday. While beverages and gratuity are not included, there is a special menu available for free items, which you can check out above.

There are seven menu items available as options for your free meal: the Butcher’s Meat and Potatoes, Chicken Tenders Platter, Oriental Chicken Salad, Three-Cheese Chicken Cavatappi, The American Standard, Fiesta Lime Chicken, and Double Crunch Shrimp. Veterans and active duty military members should show proof of military service to receive their Veterans Day freebie. The limit is 1 meal per veteran or active duty member of the military and the offer is for dine-in only. The offer is not valid with other coupons or discounts and the menu may vary depending on the location. To find a location near you, click here.

The Three-Cheese Chicken Cavatappi is 1280 calories and its description reads, “An Italian trio of cheeses—Asiago, cheddar and Parmesan—top a rich mix of cavatappi pasta, grilled chicken, bruschetta, fresh basil and Alfredo sauce.” The Fiesta Lime Chicken is 1140 calories and it is topped with Mexi-ranch dressing and Jack-cheddar cheese. For those getting the Oriental Chicken Salad, the calorie total is 1420 and the salad is made up of fried chicken, Asian greens, almonds and an Oriental vinaigrette. The American Standard Burger is 1010 calories, with pickles, bacon and onion piled on top of American cheese and a “signature sauce”. The Chicken Tenders Platter is a simple option and has a total of 1460 calories. It’s served with fries and cole slaw. The Double Crunch Shrimp is 1230 calories and the official description of the dish reads, “A generous portion of succulent shrimp golden fried to crunchy perfection is served with fries, coleslaw and cocktail sauce.” As for the Butcher’s Meat and Potatoes option, it is actually the dish with the least amount of calories, totaling 720. The dish is, “hand-cut USDA Choice top sirloin, tomato, mushroom, stout gravy, garlic mashers and crispy onions.”

For the holiday, banks and post offices choose to close on November 11, 2017, which is the date that Veterans Day always falls on each year. Wells Fargo, however, is reported to be closing today on Friday. The Marine Corps. birthday and Veterans Day are actually only one day apart. So, often, that branch of the armed forces celebrates for a 96-hour liberty period. Originally, Veterans Day was called Armistice Day because it marks the signing of the armistice, which is what ended the World War I feud between the Allied nations and Germany in 1918. Later on, in 1938, a Congressional Act made Veterans Day a legal holiday, stating that it was “a day to be dedicated to the cause of world peace and to be thereafter celebrated and known as ‘Armistice Day’.” In 1954, Armistice Day was changed to Veterans Day.