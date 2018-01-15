TV One Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

TV One

Even if you’ve cut the cable cord or can’t get to a TV, you can still watch most television channels–including TV One–online by signing up for a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

Though most of these streaming services don’t offer TV One, there is one that includes it in its channel packages: DirecTV Now, which offers a free seven-day trial. Here’s a complete rundown of what this live streaming service provides, how to sign up, and how to start watching TV One on your computer, phone or other streaming device:

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now offers four different channel packages, and TV One is included in three of them: “Just Right”, “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It”. The cheapest of those three bundles is $50 per month, but there are two potential deals when signing up that will make it worth your while: You can either get $25 off your first month when you enter promo code “BDAY2017”, or you can get a free Roku Streaming Stick when you prepay for one month. Here’s everything you need to know about DTV Now:

Total Channels Included: Live a Little: 60-plus, depending on local channels available | Just Right: 80-plus | Go Big: 100-plus | Gotta Have It: 120-plus | You can find the complete channel list right here.

Price: Live a Little: $35 per month | Just Right: $50 per month | Go Big: $60 per month | Gotta Have It: $70 per month | Plus, if you enter the promo code “BDAY2017” before checking out, you can get $25 off your first month.

Extras: Watch on two different devices at the same time; DVR is in Beta stage; free Roku Premiere Streaming Media Player if you prepay one month.

How to Sign Up: Head to the DirecTV Now website and select “Start your free trial now.” After creating an account, select your channel package–TV One is included in “Just Right”, “Go Big” and “Gotta Have It”–and add the free Roku if you want to prepay a month (this deal can’t be combined with the $25 off “BDAY2017” promotion). You’ll need to enter your payment information, but if you cancel your subscription within seven days of signing up, you won’t be charged.

How to Watch: If you want to watch on your computer, simply return to the DirecTV Now website and navigate to the channel you want to start watching on your browser. If you want to watch on your phone, tablet or other device, you can do so via the DirecTV Now app, which is free to download for the following devices: Amazon Fire TV or TV Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Roku, Android phones and tablets 4.4 and higher, and iPads and iPhones with iOS 9 and higher. You can read here for more information on compatible devices.