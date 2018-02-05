‘The Cloverfield Paradox’ on Netflix: What Time Does It Premiere & What Is It?

Netflix

A new Netflix series was just advertised during the Super Bowl. It’s part three of the popular Cloverfield movie series. But what time does it premiere? You might be surprised to learn that The Cloverfield Paradox is going to premiere on Netflix immediately after the Super Bowl airs tonight. The movie takes place 10 years after the original Cloverfield movie. Right now, if you go to Netflix’s home page you’ll see the movie advertised there. It doesn’t have a link where you can go to watch it, just a note saying that it will be available after the Super Bowl ends.

The Super Bowl began at 6:30 p.m. Eastern today and will likely end around 10 p.m. Eastern. So you’d be smart to start watching Netflix for The Cloverfield Paradox at that time. The description for the new movie reads: “When their mission descends into chaos, she must be willing to sacrifice everything for the world left behind.”

Most fans thought a rumored movie called God Particle was going to be the next installment in the Cloverfield franchise. But The Cloverfield Paradox is the third movie in the series and it’s premiering on Netflix, which is a big surprise to everyone. It’s unclear at this time if the rumored God Particle movie actually is The Cloverfield Paradox. When the project was discussed earlier, there were rumors that God Particle might be sold by Paramount to Netflix. Here’s the trailer, and it looks pretty exciting. We’ll finally find out why the events from Cloverfield happened.

Some thing happened. You'll know why after the game. #CloverfieldParadox pic.twitter.com/HGqIC1AqB7 — The Cloverfield Paradox (@CloverfieldPRDX) February 5, 2018

The movie is directed by Julius Onah. He’s listed on IMDB as directing God Particle in 2018, which is further proof that these two projects are one and the same. The earlier movies in the franchise were Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane. Fans are already super excited about the announcement and cant’ wait to see the new movie.

Julius Onah was born in Nigeria and is a producer and director known for projects like Don’t Look Back, The Girl Is in Trouble, and Luce.

I WAS ABOUT TO TWEET ABOUT MISSION IMPOSSIBLE BUT THEN #CloverfieldParadox TRAILER DROPPED pic.twitter.com/VpxVWWvcU4 — HoustonProductions1 (@Blockbustedpod) February 5, 2018

Yo I just lost my mind at THE #CLOVERFIELDPARADOX movie. This tweet could never do that justice. Omfg. — Kiwi Buzzed Saw (@miguelwithsound) February 5, 2018

