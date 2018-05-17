Watch Aqua Teen Hunger Force Online: How to Stream Full Episodes

Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim has been home to some of TV’s most outlandish shows—we’re talking floating french fries, chatty meatballs and wisecracking milkshakes-level weird. Aqua Teen Hunger Force may have been a black sheep anywhere else on TV, but for Adult Swim, Meatwad, Frylock and Master Shake were par for the course.

Created by Dave Willis and Matt Maiellaro, Aqua Teen Hunger Force followed the bizarre adventures of these fast foods (and fast friends) as they lived together in South Jersey and interacted with their human neighbor, Carl, who was even stranger than they were. The show aired for 11 seasons, changing names four times before its cancellation in 2015.

Aqua Teen quickly became an Adult Swim staple as the gang bickered with The Mooninites among other antagonists that hurricaned themselves through the trio’s home looking to wreak silly havoc and destroy everything in sight. Of course, in pure cartoon fashion, everything is non-canonical and reset with each episode, making for some top-notch stoner comedy that is both bonkers and hyperactive.

With its short 11-12 minute episodes, the show is ripe for auto-play style binge-watching. Here’s how you can watch Aqua Teen Hunger Force online.

How to Watch Aqua Teen Hunger Force Online & Stream the Complete Series

Among the streaming services, Hulu has exclusive rights to Aqua Teen Hunger Force. If you don’t already have an account, there are a couple different options when signing up:

Hulu: If you simply want Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, which includes every season of Aqua Teen Hunger Force, you can sign up right here. It costs $7.99 per month for the limited commercials plan or $11.99 per month for the no commercials plan.

Hulu With Live TV: If you want to be able to go from watching live TV to watching Aqua Teen Hunger Force episodes without changing the app, “Hulu with Live TV” is the only way to do that. This option gives you access to Hulu’s extensive on-demand library, as well as a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels. It costs $39.99 per month for the plan that includes limited commercials with the on-demand content or $43.99 per month for the plan that includes no commercials with the on-demand content.

Once signed up for either of the above options, you can watch every season of Aqua Teen Hunger Force on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

How to Buy & Stream Individual Aqua Teen Hunger Force Episodes & Seasons

If you would rather own the episodes but still want to have a digital library so you can watch on different devices, you can purchase either individual episodes or seasons and then watch via Amazon:

Season 1: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season costs $14.99

Season 2: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season costs $14.99

Season 3: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season costs $14.99

Season 4: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season costs $14.99

Season 5: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season costs $14.99

Season 6: Episodes cost $1.99, or the entire season costs $14.99

Season 7: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $19.99

Season 8: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $19.99

Aqua Unit Patrol Squad: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $19.99

Aqua Something You Know Whatever: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $19.99

Aqua TV Show Show: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $19.99

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Forever: Episodes cost $2.99, or the entire season costs $19.99

Once you’ve bought an episode or season, you can either watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Amazon Video app, which is free to download on Apple TV, Roku, Android phones and tablets, iPads and iPhones, Fire tablets, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Smart TV’s and more. You can also watch on an Amazon Fire TV or Fire TV stick without having to download the app.

Where to Buy Aqua Teen Hunger Force Seasons on DVD

Another option, if you prefer being able to watch episodes without being reliant on an internet connection, is to buy individual seasons or the entire series on DVD. You can buy any season right here.

NOTE: Spoilers to follow

How Many Aqua Teen Hunger Force Seasons Are There?

Aqua Teen Hunger Force aired for 11 seasons. Midway through the series’ run, a theatrically-released movie came out called Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters. The show is riddled with oddities like vampire landlords, the churlish Mooninites, and plenty of aliens with varying plotted plans. Some want to take over the world, but others just want to party.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 1

18 Episodes | December 2000 – December 2002

While Season 1 introduced us to Master Shake, Frylock and Meatwad, the three food people we’ll follow throughout the series, the trio made an unofficial rough appearance on an episode of Space Ghost Coast to Coast. On the gang’s first series of official outings, we meet neighbor Carl Brutananadilewski who (like everyone else) frequently gets wrapped up in Shake’s shenanigans. There’s also a ton of recurring characters to meet who all pop in and out of the 139 episode run. Dr. Weird, Steve, Ignignokt, Err, Oglethorpe, Emory, MC Pee Pants, the Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past from the Future, and George Lowe are just a few of the characters introduced in Season 1, many of which, like the Mooninites, become fast fan-favorites.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 2

24 Episodes | May 2003 – December 2003

Season 2 is the longest season of the series and the one that features the most deaths of neighbor Carl, a fact that would be super weird for any show not named Aqua Teen Hunger Force (or South Park). This season also marks the end of the cold openings featuring Dr. Weird, a super villain seemingly out of the ’60s, and Steve, his trusty sidekick and oftentimes test subject. The characters would reappear in the movie and occasionally throughout the series.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 3

13 Episodes | April 2004 – October 2004

Season 3 replaced Dr. Weird and Steve with clips from the failed pilot Spacecataz, a potential spin-off of Aqua Teen Hunger Force. Like its first two seasons, almost every episode features a special guest appearance. Sarah Silverman, Scott Thompson, Bob Odenkirk, fellow Adult Swimmers Tim & Eric, and Janeane Garofalo are just a few of the celebs lending their voices to the space-food mashup cartoon.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 4

13 Episodes | December 2005 – December 2006

Season 4 is the final season to air before the 2007 release of Aqua Teen Hunger Force Colon Movie Film for Theaters. This season nixed the opening scenes all together. The series also got a little darker in its fourth bout, and coincidentally (or not), is the first season to kill each of the main characters at least once. Run the Jewels’ Killer Mike stops by South Jersey as a Boost mobile phone, and Andrew W.K. swings through as himself after he’s hired by Shake to cheer up Frylock after he’s diagnosed with skin cancer. That’s one of the weirder sentences I’ve typed in my life.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 5

10 Episodes | January 2008 – March 2008

Ten episodes were produced for the fifth season, but only nine of them aired after Cartoon Network pulled the plug on an episode entitled “Boston.” The episode satirized the events that occurred after the Boston Police Department and Boston Fire Department wrongly ID’d battery-powered LED placards depicting the Mooninites as real-deal bombs. The placards were a guerrilla marketing tactic used to promote the Aqua Teen movie, but what was intended as genius social media fodder ended up costing the network and its parent company $2 million in settlement fees. You can view the series’ only unaired episode here.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 6

10 Episodes | March 2009 – May 2009

Season 6 is most notable for its live-action season finale. The episode called “Last Last One Forever and Ever” is sandwiched by animation, but has a tasty live-action center. David Long Jr. was the lucky winner of a Burger King contest, winning the chance to play the role of live-action Carl.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 7

12 Episodes | December 2009 – May 2010

This is the only season that did not feature those pesky, beloved Mooninites. (Boo!) Meatwad steals Frylock’s credit card and checks into an expensive hotel after thinking there’s a monster in his closet. Gillian Jacobs and Bill Hader guest star—and zoinks!—there’s a Scooby Doo parody smack dab in the middle of the finale.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 8

10 Episodes | May 2011 – July 2011

Season 8 was the first season to take on a new name. Along with its new monicker, Aqua Unit Patrol Squad 1 (don’t ask, I have no answer), the show also got a new theme song, performed by Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme and Alain Johannes. This show really did whatever the hell it wanted to.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 9

10 Episodes | June 2012 – August 2012

Its ninth season was called Aqua Something You Know Whatever, with a theme song by Mariachi El Bronx and Schooly D. Insult comic Lisa Lampenelli guested as Darlean, the mother of Frylock’s little brother. Master Shake takes credit for Frylock’s new social media invention, the Buddy Nugget.

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 10

10 Episodes | August 2013 – October 2013

Guess what? The show was renamed again! Now called Aqua TV Show Show, the show (show) now sports a new theme by Flying Lotus. Master Shake recovers from a stroke and later becomes addicted to shellfish. He also buys bongos from a weirdo hippie that end up conjuring a strange skinless creature. Life lessons from Aqua Teen: Beware of drum circles!

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Season 11

9 Episodes | June 2015 – August 2015

Aqua Teen Hunger Force Forever debuted in June 2015 with a new name that made some semblance of sense this time around. The final season of the series ended up being one of its most violent. Poor Master Shake is maimed or murdered in almost every episode, while the season also delivers the most Meatwad deaths. Yikes.

What Are the Best Aqua Teen Hunger Force Episodes?

Every episode of Aqua Teen is completely off the wall and entertaining, but some of them are a cut above the rest. Here’s a list of the best Aqua Teen episodes:

Season 1, Episode 4: “Mayhem of the Mooninites”

One could certainly make the case for any other Mooninite episode, but props where props are due for the very first appearance of Ignignokt and Err. Shake decides to rent out Meatwad’s room leaving room for the two aliens to swoop in and be their self-important asshole selves. The first meeting of Mooninites is the most magical.

Season 3, Episode 1: “Video Ouija”

Meatwad speaks to the dead using an Atari video game while Shake, using his pure-Shake “intelligence,” decides to commit suicide to enter the game and ridicule Meatwad. Classic Shake.

Season 5, Episode 5: “Reedickyoulus”

The title is not just a clever name. Kittens are exploded in a microwave, Shake eats Carl’s shit, dead animals rise from the grave and offer free sex, which Shake is willing to get zombified for in order to bang a gorilla(?). All together now: WHAT!?

Season 10, Episode 7: “Freda”

This episode puts a whole new spin on Shake’s douchebaggery. When, Frylock programs a robot to be Shake’s girlfriend, Shake is happy for the first time ever. His lady Freda suddenly realizes he’s actually a horrible sociopath and she hits the road. Shake realizes what a horrible person he is, and for some strange reason, we sympathize with him.

Who Are the Voice Actors in the Aqua Teen Hunger Force Cast?

Shake is a pro at making rash decisions and doesn’t care when the dire consequences of his actions affect everyone around him. Snyder also lent his voice to shows like Adventure Time, Squidbillies and The Venture Bros.

Willis is a co-creator, director, writer and producer of the show. He’s an Adult Swim veteran having also co-created Squidbillies and contributed his talents to Space Ghost Coast to Coast.

Though he can be shady at times, Frylock is the most logical of the three main food people, often calling out Shake’s BS before and after the shit hits the fan. Means is also known for voicing Thundercleese on The Brak Show.

Who Are the Top Guest Stars on Aqua Teen Hunger Force?

The show has a revolving door of guest stars, incorporating guest comedians, actors and musicians in virtually every episode. It’s literally impossible to name them all here, but some of the most notable appearances include: H. Jon Benjamin, David Cross, Patton Oswalt, Seth Green, Mike Judge, Will Forte, Fred Armisen, Neko Case, Kristen Schaal, Bill Hader, Chuck D, Tom Savini, John DiMaggio, and more. You can find herea full list of Aqua Teen guest stars right here.

Who Are the Writers & Creators Behind Aqua Teen Hunger Force?

Dave Willis: Aqua Teen Co-creator, Director, Writer, Voice Actor and Producer

Also the voice behind Meatwad, Carl and Ignignokt, Willis co-created the show along with Matt Maiellaro. He got his start on Space Ghost Coast to Coast, but has also worked on Sealab 2021 and Perfect Hair Forever, and is also a creator and producer of Squidbillies.

Matt Maiellaro: Aqua Teen Co-creator, Director, Writer, Voice Actor and Producer

Maiellaro provides voices for a lot of the show’s minor characters such as Err, The Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past From the Future, and Markula, the trio’s vampire landlord. Maiellaro worked on many of the same shows with Willis, but before segueing to TV, he was behind the scenes on movies like Darkman, Basket Case 3: The Progeny, and Hellraiser III: Hell on Earth.

Where Aqua Teen Hunger Force Ranks in the Television Pantheon

Aqua Teen Hunger Force was one of the first shows to help launch Cartoon Network’s Adult Swim in 2001. The show often featured sexual situations, violence and bad language, proving that its humor was not for everyone…and definitely not for the kiddos. Having said that, the show is colossally creative, and if you can keep up with the show’s crude, absurdist humor and fast-paced schemes, there’s a lot of fun to be had here. On the surface, Aqua Teen seemed to be an on-the-nose stoner comedy, playing up to late-night channel surfers who just hit the bong, but there was also underlying Seinfeldian elements at play. The cartoon about nothing pushed the line further and further as if testing what it could get away with and sniffing out the degrees of stupidity that would continue to get laughs.

Thanks in part to Aqua Teen‘s contribution to Adult Swim, the network went on to air cancelled gems Family Guy and Futurama (which in turn helped both series get renewed elsewhere), also leading to a hoard of some of TV’s best cartoons like Robot Chicken, Harvey Birdman, Attorney at Law, Home Movies, and the unstoppable Goliath that is Rick & Morty. Some even say that the end of Aqua Teen was truly the end of an era for TV animation.