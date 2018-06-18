How to Watch the ‘Shades of Blue’ Season 3 Premiere Online

The season 2 finale of Shades of Blue left both characters Harlee Santos and Lieutenant Matt Wozniak close to death, but they clearly make it through on the season 3 premiere. Jennifer Lopez and Ray Liotta star in the crime-drama series, which has chosen to end after the new, third season. And, they are surely going to go out with a bang. Get the rundown on what time the show airs, what channel to watch on TV, how to watch Shades of Blue online and more show details below.

“SHADES OF BLUE” TIME & PREMIERE DATE: The season 3 premiere date is June 17, 2018. Tune in for the show on Sunday nights, from 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT.

“SHADES OF BLUE” CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual on the NBC network. Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations, which you can find here.

HOW TO WATCH “SHADES OF BLUE” ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch NBC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live TV channels, including NBC (live in most markets). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

FuboTV: NBC (live in most markets) is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Sling TV: NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch on your computer via the Sling website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

“SHADES OF BLUE” 2018 PREMIERE EPISODE: The premiere episode of the show is titled “Good Police”. The plot description reads, “Harlee and Wozniak, still dealing with the fallout from their near death experiences, discover a grisly crime scene riddled with mystery.”

“SHADES OF BLUE” SEASON 3 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 this season is called “The Hollow Crown”. The synopsis of this episode states, “Dealing with a loss, Harlee pursues evidence of a higher level of corruption within the NYPD. Wozniak tries to protect Harlee and his crew from escalating threats.”

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: So, why did Jennifer Lopez decide to end the highly-rated series after just three seasons? In an interview with TV Insider, Lopez explained that, “It was a hard decision and I was melancholy the day we announced it. I wish I could do it for seven years, but I can’t with everything else going on. I did both Shades and my Vegas show for three years. My kids are 10. That’s a big consideration for me. We put things on hold in life. We’re like, ‘OK, we can do this! We’ll push that there, push this here.’ But we can’t.”

When announcing the end to the series, Lopez released this statement to NBC, “I have enjoyed producing and starring in this beautifully complicated world and playing such an empowering yet flawed character – a woman, a detective, but, first and foremost, a mother. Now looking at it with a little distance, playing Harlee strengthened me and helped me grow into a more self-assured woman. It’s crazy how some parts permeate your soul and change you forever and for that I am grateful. We crafted a poetic three-season arc on how her journey ends, which is true redemption. The way only Harlee could have done it – the hard way, the road less traveled. I thank NBC and all the talented actors, writers, crew and producers for going on this journey with us!”

The series finale is set for August 19, 2018.