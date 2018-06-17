How to Watch ‘Iron Chef America’ Live Online S13E05

Whether you’re looking to improve your cooking skills or simply looking to watch some friendly competition, Iron Chef America is the place to go. Tonight’s episode is the fifth of the 13th season, and will air on the Food Network at 10pm ET/PT.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Food Network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV: If you want an extensive Netflix-like on-demand streaming library with dozens of exclusives in addition to live TV, Hulu now also offers a bundle of live channels, including Food Network. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Food Network on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has many shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Philo TV: Food Network is included in Philo’s main bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term. Not only that, but you can sign up for a free trial without having to enter any billing information. You’ll get two days for free right off the bat, then if you enter your billing information after that, you will get an additional five more days free. After signing up, you can watch the show live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Philo app.

Additionally, if you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any show or event that has aired in the last 72 hours.

FuboTV: Food Network is included in the “Fubo Premier” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and you can then watch Food Network live on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most events or shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Tonight’s episode will feature Boston chef Douglass Williams vs. Iron Chef Alex Guarnaschelli. The judges are Ming-Na Wen and John T. Edge.

It’s only fitting that Williams competes on Father’s Day, considering he is a new Dad; he and his wife gave birth to their twins, Raffa and Lev, four months ago.

Interestingly enough, Williams’ wife went into labor as he was gearing up to fly to LA to compete on the show. Speaking to Boston.com in an interview, Williams recently said, “All of my dreams felt like they were coming true in the same week.” It was as he was preparing to board his flight that his wife called saying she was heading to the hospital. He asked if he should still go, and she said, “yes”.

Williams taped the episode for Iron Chef, and flew home. Three days later, his sons were born. Speaking about the experience, he tells Boston.com, “I’ve already won. Being on the show, getting the advice I’ve gotten, meeting the people I met, having that experience. That’s what Alex told me: You’ve already won.”

Alex Guarnaschelli, Williams’ competitor tonight, is the executive chef at New York City’s Butter restaurant. She has appeared on a number of Food Network shows, including Chopped, Iron Chef America, All-Star Family Cook-off, and The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

In 2008, Guarnashcelli was named the host of the Food Network’s The Cooking Loft with Alex Guarnaschelli. She also appeared as a judge on an episode of Chef Gauntlet.