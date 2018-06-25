How to Watch ‘Salvation’ Live Online

Salvation is one of CBS’s suspense drama series. The plot revolves around an asteroid that is headed towards the earth, and the Pentagon’s attempt to stop a collision from happening. The show premieres tonight on CBS at 9pm ET/PT.

The show picks up where it left off, with the threat of civil war brewing.

Series star Jennifer Finnigan recently sat down with TV Line to discuss the show and the logistics of the season. Finnigan explained, “It basically picks up within minutes of where it left off. In fact, there’s a funny little part of a scene where people are already freaking out, just 10 minutes later, because nobody gets phone reception. I think that was probably the most realistic thing!”

The main cast of the show includes Santiago Cabrera as billionaire scientist Darius Tanz, Finnigan as Grace Burrows, Charlie Rowe as Liam Cole, Jacqueline Byers as Jillian Hayes, and Rachel Drance as Zoe Barrows. Speaking to CBS local Los Angeles recently, Cabrera was asked what the greatest challenge of playing Darius is for him. He said, “He is a tech genius, who is so ahead of the game. There’s a lot of science talk and those scenes are a challenge because you have to sound smarter than you actually are. You are talking about stuff that is so beyond you and a lot of the time those end up being the most fun scenes to do. They are quite thrilling and exhilarating. Those are the biggest challenges in terms of learning the lines because there is a lot of technical talk. It keeps you on your toes and it’s fun.”

Asked if he has a favorite memory from season one, the actor says, “My favorite memory was the pilot because it was a great starting point. I was really thrilled when the rocket Salvation started coming into it at the end. We weren’t in the presence of it because a lot it was CGI.”

Salvation comes from former Hawaii Five-0 writer Matt Wheeler and the showrunners are Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro.

Be sure to tune into the season 2 premiere tonight on CBS at 9pm ET/PT.