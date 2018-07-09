WATCH: Louis Walsh Groped Mel B on Live TV in 2014

A 2014 clip of Louis Walsh groping Mel B on The Xtra Factor is making the rounds on social media.
In the clip, shown below, the X Factor judges — Walsh, Mel B, Simon Cowell, and Cheryl Ann Tweedy — are being interviewed by host Sarah-Jane Crawford. Walsh’s arm can be seen extending down towards Mel B’s butt. Walsh proceeds to pat her butt multiple times before grabbing onto and shaking it.
Walsh’s arm can be seen extending down towards Mel B’s butt. Walsh proceeds to pat her butt multiple times before grabbing onto and shaking it.
At that point Mel B rolls her eyes and then looks down to see his hand on her butt. She stops the interview by saying, “Hold on a second, hold on. Why are you grabbing my butt?”
Walsh responds, amidst laughter: “I’m looking after you, I’m looking after you.”
Crawford, in an apparent attempt to lighten the situation, says: “Louis, hands where we can see them, please.”
As Mel B scoots away from Walsh, Simon Cowell holds up his hand and says, “Don’t worry. Honestly, you’re safe.” Although Cowell has a slight smirk on his face, he actually seems to be trying to comfort Mel B after he realizes what happened.
Walsh, on the other hand, moves closer to Mel B after she distanced herself and howls with laughter. Mel B tries to laugh it off at the end of the clip, but it’s clear she was shaken up.
People on Twitter Are Criticizing the Fact That Walsh Was Never Reprimanded for the Incident
Although the clip has been available on YouTube — with 1.5 million views — and aired on live TV in 2014, it resurfaced on July 8 on Twitter. Many have expressed their disappointment that no action was taken against Walsh.
In 2011, Walsh Was Falsely Accused of Sexual Assault
For those who remember, Walsh won a case against The Sun newspaper in 2011 after the paper allegedly solicited and published a false sexual assault claim made by a man named Leonard Watters who claimed Walsh assaulted him in a Dublin nightclub. The accuser served six months in jail for the false accusation, and Walsh won a mid-six figure settlement from The Sun.