WATCH: Louis Walsh Groped Mel B on Live TV in 2014

A 2014 clip of Louis Walsh groping Mel B on The Xtra Factor is making the rounds on social media.

In the clip, shown below, the X Factor judges — Walsh, Mel B, Simon Cowell, and Cheryl Ann Tweedy — are being interviewed by host Sarah-Jane Crawford. Walsh’s arm can be seen extending down towards Mel B’s butt. Walsh proceeds to pat her butt multiple times before grabbing onto and shaking it.

At that point Mel B rolls her eyes and then looks down to see his hand on her butt. She stops the interview by saying, “Hold on a second, hold on. Why are you grabbing my butt?”

Walsh responds, amidst laughter: “I’m looking after you, I’m looking after you.”

Crawford, in an apparent attempt to lighten the situation, says: “Louis, hands where we can see them, please.”

As Mel B scoots away from Walsh, Simon Cowell holds up his hand and says, “Don’t worry. Honestly, you’re safe.” Although Cowell has a slight smirk on his face, he actually seems to be trying to comfort Mel B after he realizes what happened.

Walsh, on the other hand, moves closer to Mel B after she distanced herself and howls with laughter. Mel B tries to laugh it off at the end of the clip, but it’s clear she was shaken up.

People on Twitter Are Criticizing the Fact That Walsh Was Never Reprimanded for the Incident

Although the clip has been available on YouTube — with 1.5 million views — and aired on live TV in 2014, it resurfaced on July 8 on Twitter. Many have expressed their disappointment that no action was taken against Walsh.

Louis Walsh needs to be taken off of every tv show, movie, acting gig, and he needs to make a public statement about him sexually assaulting someone ON LIVE TV. This shit needs to stop. Please RT and spread the message to all of his acting casting directors. pic.twitter.com/3rEzWvpsSA — jeremy k. (@jrmyknly) July 9, 2018

Why aren’t more people talking about Louis Walsh sexually assaulting Mel B like hello? — Aaron 🎟 (@dietcokegtlive) July 9, 2018

i’m still baffled that people feel like mel b didn’t “react properly” to the obvious sexual harassment she was receiving on tv… she was uncomfortable and made her current state obvious. who the FUCK cares if louis walsh was put on the spot?! HE UNNECESSARILY GRABBED HER BEHIND! — heidi (@palechicaa) July 9, 2018

CW sexual assault// about the whole Louis Walsh sexually assaulting Mel B on live TV situation:

If your response to that is "he's gay so it's fine" or "she embarrassed him on TV!" YOU'RE PART OF THE PROBLEM. Sexual assault isn't okay, it doesn't matter what anyone's sexuality is — Mich🌱 (@PotatoForeman) July 9, 2018

someone’s sexuality etc louis walsh being gay; doesn’t mean they can’t still sexually assault the opposite sex like why is that so hard for some people to understand — knee v (@yungbeefcake) July 9, 2018

Louis Walsh being gay doesn’t mean he didn’t sexually harass Mel b lool. It’s not just straight men that need consent to touch women. — Queen Lizbet 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Queen_Lizbet) July 9, 2018

the fact that people are more upset at mel b for ‘embarrassing’ louis walsh for grabbing her ass than they are at him for sexually harassing her really says something about the world right now smh — sarah loves demi ♡ (@Iovatolauren) July 9, 2018

In 2011, Walsh Was Falsely Accused of Sexual Assault

For those who remember, Walsh won a case against The Sun newspaper in 2011 after the paper allegedly solicited and published a false sexual assault claim made by a man named Leonard Watters who claimed Walsh assaulted him in a Dublin nightclub. The accuser served six months in jail for the false accusation, and Walsh won a mid-six figure settlement from The Sun.