‘Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story’ Live Stream: How to Watch Documentary Online

Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story is a new six-episode documentary series that explores the life and death of Martin, whose 2013 killing had a major societal impact that is still felt today.

New episodes of the docuseries, which are each one-hour long, will air Mondays at 10 p.m. ET on both the Paramount Network and BET, starting with the premiere on July 30.

Preview

Most are familiar with the story of Trayvon Martin, the 17-year-old who was shot and killed by George Zimmerman in 2013. The killing of Martin, the investigation and trial, and Zimmerman’s acquittal due to Florida’s “Stand Your Ground” law sent shock waves throughout the nation and was a front-page story for months.

But while the shooting, investigation and acquittal are detailed in the docuseries, Jenner Furst, who directs with Julia Willoughby Nason, explained that Rest in Power is more about the lasting effects of those events have on present day America:

The telegraphing in that opening montage, that is to tell viewers that this is not a story about yesterday. This is a story about today and tomorrow, and the country that we’re living in now. It’s our belief that Trayvon Martin was a fork in the road, and was an alarm clock for many Americans, in that there were positive things that came about as a result of that—a consciousness, a new civil rights movement—and there was blowback. And we’re currently living in the blowback.

The series made its world premiere during the Tribeca Film Festival in April, and in June the first episode was screened during the American Black Film Festival. And the early reviews have been glowing.

“Rest in Power effectively and comprehensively situates the trial of this century within the broader political, cultural, and economic currents swirling around it, at once a consequence of and a catalyst for the clash of opposing social movements—white supremacists and black civil rights advocates—for which our moment is likely to be remembered,” writes Paste Magazine’s Matt Brennan, who calls it “the must-see docuseries of the year.”

The series is based on the book Rest in Power: The Enduring Life of Trayvon Martin, which was written by Trayvon’s parents, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, and published in January of 2017.

There were a handful of offers to produce the series, but the winning bid ultimately went to Jay-Z, who is credited as an executive producer along with Martin, Fulton, Furst, Willoughby Nason, Chachi Senior, Michael Gasparro and Nick Sandow.