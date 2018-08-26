Did Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriend Younes Bendjima Cheat on Her?

Kourtney Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima appear together on season 15 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the two split up in early August 2018, according to Harpers Bazaar. An insider told Us Weekly that it was Kardashian who initiated the break up, but Kardashian did not confirm a reason for the split, nor did she publicly address the break up. Consequently, Kardashian fans began to speculate as to why the two called it quits.

Shortly after the split news, Bendjima was spotted hugging model Jordan Ozuna, who was previously linked to stars including Justin Bieber and Kylie Jenner’s ex, Tyga. When the photos were seen online, Kardashian fans spoke out online, wondering if Bendjima had cheated on the reality star. Ozuna was quick to squash rumors, writing on Instagram, “They really want me to be the bad guy. f*ck your Hollywood bullsh*t (can’t have fun with your friends no more).”

Bendjima denied the cheating allegations, writing on social media, “Once again you guys failed. I’m not attached to this ‘life’ so you can’t touch me. I know who I am where I’m from and where I’m going and that bothers you. Only one opinion matter. The one of my Lord. Have a wonderful day.”

It appears that Kardashian’s sisters may not have believed Bendjima. After the photos of Bendjima and Ozuna were released, Kim Kardashian wrote on Instagram, “Nice pics from your ‘boys trip,'” according to Hollywood Life. Khloe Kardashian also put Bendjima on blast, seemingly mocking his denial by writing, “Alexa, play ‘heard it all before,’ by Sunshine Anderson.”

According to TMZ, though the couple’s break up wasn’t announced until the beginning of August 2018, it actually happened about one month prior. And, a source told TMZ that, “Kourtney and Younes broke up the second week of July, shortly after their trip to Italy.” The source said that after the couple returned from Italy, “Younes jetted off on another vacation without her and she says that’s where he cheated on her, so she dumped him.”

On the other hand, another source told TMZ that cheating was not the problem and that distance caused the demise of the relationship. Whatever the case, it looks like these two are done for good.

Radar Online reported that Kardashian actually hired a private investigator to find out what her then-boyfriend was up to and this wouldn’t be the first time the Kardashians reached out to a detective or private investigator for help. A source said that Kardashian first became suspicious in April 2018 and that’s when she sought outside help.

The source also said that, “Kourtney feels like an idiot for wasting two years of her life on him … In the end he was running around on her and she knew it, but he kept denying it.” And when it comes to the Ozuna cheating claims, the insider said, “She is done now. He tried to contact her and explain that him and Jordan are just friends, but she was not having any of it. He has even tried to reach out to her sisters, but they already blocked him … Kourtney and her family are going to make sure that Younes is blacklisted from everything and that he does not get any work as a model again.”

Kardashian and Bendjima first were reported as dating in 2016.