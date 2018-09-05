Tonight is the first live results show for America’s Got Talent 2018 semi finals and only 5 acts will make it through. Last night, 11 acts performed as part 1 of the semi finals for the season and fans are waiting to see who will move on in the competition. The acts who performed last night were golden buzzer singer Amanda Mena, acrobatic group Zurcaroh, trapeze artists Duo Transcend, singer Makayla Phillips, singer Michael Ketterer, dance group Junior New System, comedian Samuel J. Comroe, close-up magician Shin Lim, singers Us the Duo, children’s choir Voices of Hope, and wildcard multimedia act Front Pictures. Read on for the live recap of what went down below.

Before getting into the results, AGT showed a video recap of last night’s performances, along with some behind-the-scenes footage. The acts in the 4th, 5th and 6th place, up for the Dunkin’ Save vote tonight were Duo Transcend, Samuel J. Comroe and Voices of Hope. Only one of them would be saved by America tonight. As the votes began to pour in, it was shown that Comroe was in the top of the votes.

Soon, some of the results were revealed. Us the Duo and Shin Lim were the first acts to receive news on whether or not they made it to the finals. And, Shin Lim made it through.

Next week will be the second part of the semi finals, along with a results show. September 18th and 19th will be this season’s final episodes. Only one winner will be announced.