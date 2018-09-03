How to Watch ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Season 5 Episodes 8 & 9 Online

Bachelor in Paradise airs each week, twice per week, which means that tonight is episode 8 of season 5, airing at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT on the ABC network. And, tomorrow night, episode 9 will air. But, tonight’s episode is extra long, lasting three hours, instead of the usual two-hour program. So, it’s an episode packed with even more drama than usual.

For those who would like to watch the show, but you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch Bachelor in Paradise episodes live, as they air, online via your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to having a vast, Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu also offers its subscribers a bundle of live television channels, including the ABC network, which is live in most markets, so you can watch Bachelor in Paradise episodes live online. You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of ABC on your computer via the Hulu website, or via your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you cannot watch tonight’s episode of BIP 5 live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has Bachelor in Paradise episodes available after they air as well) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which provides you with 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

The ABC channel, which is live in select markets, is included in the “Sling Orange” plus “Broadcast Extra” channel bundle via Sling TV. You can now sign up for a free 7-day trial for both of these packages, and then you can watch the ABC channel live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet and streaming device via the Sling TV app so that you don’t miss an episode of Bachelor in Paradise. If you can’t watch season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise live tonight, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ This Week

An engagement takes place on the show this week, with Jared Haibon and Ashley Iaconetti returning to paradise. In addition, some other former cast members drop in as well. Carly and Evan Bass, along with Jade and Tanner Tolbert, bring their babies to paradise to meet some of the new couples and singles. Last season on the show, Carly and Evan tied the knot in paradise and found out at that same time that they were pregnant, according to E! News. Then, in February 2018, the couple gave birth to their baby girl, Isabella Evelyn Bass.

In April 2018, Evan gushed about his daughter with Carly and how Carly has embraced motherhood, telling E!, “Before Bella, Carly would never have called herself nurturing, but afterwards, she is the most loving, caring and selfless mom. She is untiring in her maternal love and it’s so, so cool to watch a side of her come out that I’d never seen before.”

In addition to the above live streaming options, Amazon also has episodes of Bachelor in Paradise available for purchase online. BIP episodes can be bought individually, or purchased for an entire season. Individual episodes start out at $1.99 and users can also purchase an Amazon TV Season Pass. In order to get the TV Season Pass, users can go to the Prime Video website, or open the Prime Video app on your compatible device. Then, open the video information for the TV season you would like to purchase.