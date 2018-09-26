How to Watch ‘Chicago Med’ Season 4 Online

Season 4 of Chicago Med premieres tonight, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. For those without cable or who do not have a cable login, you may be looking for a way to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a television, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is one of 85 channels included in the main Fubo bundle. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch Chicago Med live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch Chicago Med live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Sling TV

NBC (available live in select markets, which you can find here) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial right here, and you can then watch the show live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch Chicago Med episodes live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

For those who are looking to purchase episodes of Chicago Med season 4, they are available on Amazon for $1.99 – $2.99 per individual episode. The entire 4th season is also available for purchase, with prices ranging from $29.99 – $34.99 as well. Episodes are available to watch on the NBC website as well, but a TV provider is needed to sign up or log in for access.

Now read on for more information on the new season of Chicago Med, from episode descriptions to cast details, to series cross-over info.

“CHICAGO MED” SEASON 4 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode of the season is called “Be My Better Half” and the plot description reads, “Bekker takes drastic action to keep Rhodes from leaving Med for good; Halstead questions Manning’s feelings about their upcoming wedding; Ethan receives shocking news about his sister, Emily; Charles mourns a loss.”

“CHICAGO MED” SEASON 4 EPISODE 2: The second episode is titled “When to Let Go” and the description of episode 2 states, “Chicago Med, Fire and P.D. cross paths when a high-rise fire floods Med with victims, including Will and Jay Halstead’s father; Rhodes must save the life and career of Stella Kidd; Manning treats a burn victim; Charles assesses a distraught Otis.” Clearly, this is a cross-over episode.

“CHICAGO MED” SEASON 4 EPISODE 3: Episode 3 is titled “Heavy Is the Head” and the plot synopsis for the episode reads, “Halstead arranges a great deal on a wedding venue; Manning and Elsa treat an ill pregnant woman convinced that God will save her; the staff is conflicted about the law-breaking father of a 5-year-old patient; Rhodes opens his hybrid OR early.”

“CHICAGO MED” SEASON 4 EPISODE 4: “Backed Against the Wall” is the name of episode 4 for season 4 of Chicago Med.

“CHICAGO MED” SEASON 4 CAST SPOILERS: The listed cast members for season 4 are Nick Gehlfuss as Dr. Will Halstead, Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton, RN, Torrey DeVitto as Dr. Natalie Manning, Rachel DiPillo as Dr. Sarah Reese, Colin Donnell as Dr. Connor Rhodes, Brian Tee as Chief Resident Dr. Ethan Choi, Marlyne Barrett as ED Charge Nurse Maggie Lockwood, Norma Kuhling as Dr. Ava Bekker, S. Epatha Merkerson as Chief of Services Sharon Goodwin, and Oliver Platt as Dr. Daniel Charles.