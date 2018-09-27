How to Watch ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ Season 5 Online

How to Get Away With Murder premieres season 5 tonight on ABC. Read on for the details on how to watch the show online if you don’t have cable, what time the show airs and more info on the new episodes.

“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER” SEASON 5 PREMIERE TIME & DATE: The date of the 2018 premiere is September 27, 2018 and the show premieres at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT. The normal time slot for this programming will be Thursday nights, at 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT and 9 – 10 p.m. CT.

“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER” TV CHANNEL: The show airs, following Grey’s Anatomy, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station. Grey’s Anatomy also premieres its latest season tonight, in a two-hour special event.

HOW TO WATCH HTGAWM ONLINE: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the ABC network on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch HTGAWM live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch HTGAWM live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch HTGAWM episodes live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

For those who have cable television or cable login information, ABC allows you to watch television live if you sign in with your TV provider on their ABC Go website. Episodes of season 5 of How to Get Away With Murder are also available for purchase on Amazon.

“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER” SEASON 5 EPISODE 1: “Your Funeral” is the title of episode 1 of the new season and the plot description reads, “Annalise selects students for her new legal clinic and juggles job offers from competing firms; the Keating 4 attempt to move on from last semester’s turmoil; a new mystery is introduced and it shakes things up for everyone.”

“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER” SEASON 5 EPISODE 2: The second episode of the season is called “Whose Blood Is That?” and the synopsis of the episode states, “Annalise preps to defend her first class action plaintiff and adjusts to the politics of the new job; Frank is suspicious of Gabriel and does some investigating of his own; Asher complicates Bonnie’s new life away from Annalise.”

“HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER” SEASON 5 EPISODE 3: The title of episode 3 is “The Baby Was Never Dead”.

HTGAWM SEASON 5 CAST: The cast members listed for season 5 include Viola Davis as Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox, Amirah Vann as Tegan Price, and Timothy Hutton as Emmett Crawford.