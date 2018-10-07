‘Shark Tank’ Season 10 Episodes Time & Channel

Season 10 of Shark Tank premieres with some of your favorite Sharks, returning Guest Sharks, and some brand new products. Get to know more about the new season, the guests appearing on the show, some of the featured products, what time the show airs, and what channel to watch. Read on below for all the details.

“SHARK TANK” SEASON 10 PREMIERE TIME & DATE: The season 10 premiere of the show airs on Sunday night, October 7, 2018. Episode 1 celebrates the 200th episode of the show and the premiere will air at a special time of 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT.

“SHARK TANK” SEASON 10 SCHEDULE: While the premiere of the season will air at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, that is not the regular show time. Next week, the show will move to its regular time of 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on Sunday nights. The regular time slot will take effect, starting October 14, 2018.

“SHARK TANK” 2018 TV CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here the access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

“SHARK TANK” SEASON 10 SHARKS: Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary have all returned as Sharks on the show. ABC has reported that, “This season viewers will see an updated Shark Tank set. The Sharks’ iconic red leather chairs and the entrepreneurs’ rug will get a new, sleek and contemporary look. The show will continue to provide glimpses of the entrepreneurs’ excitement and anticipation of what they go through backstage in the intense moments before they face the Sharks. As in past seasons, Shark Tank episodes will have follow-up stories, allowing viewers the opportunity to see how some investments led to success.”

“SHARK TANK” SEASON 10 CAST OF GUEST SHARKS: Some of the guest sharks this season are familiar to the show, while others are just familiar faces, in general. NBA sports analyst Charles Barkley, baseball icon Alex Rodriguez, Spanx owner Sara Blakely, TV personality Bethenny Frankel, Smartwater and Vitaminwater brand builder Rohan Oza, CEO and a bigwig of the Miami Dolphins Matt Higgins, and RING entrepreneur Jamie Siminoff are all on board as guests.

“SHARK TANK” SEASON 10 EPISODE 1: According to ABC, the plot description of the premiere reads, “An entrepreneur from Atlanta, Georgia, introduces a smart device designed specifically to protect your packages from package thieves; an unexpected entrepreneur from Dalton, Georgia, invented a nontoxic and nonpermanent adhesive created for kids, by a kid; entrepreneurs from Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Los Angeles, California, believe they have created the solution to plastic straws and want the Sharks to suck responsibly with their new product; and husband and wife entrepreneurs from Spokane, Washington, believe they have created the next evolution in camping cookware and hope to change the way people eat outdoors.”

“SHARK TANK” SEASON 10 EPISODE 2: The plot description of episode 2 states, “Two brothers introduce a product they claim will solve the issue of pet shedding; an entrepreneur believes he has invented a better way to carry a child’s car seat; a sophisticated version of a traditional snack.”

“SHARK TANK” SEASON 10 EPISODE 3: Episode 3’s synopsis of the season, according to ABC, reads, “A mother-daughter duo from Washington D.C., is passionate about their healthy vegan soups; an entrepreneur from Addison, Texas, pitches his new tool to make it simpler to invest in crypto-currency; a chef from New York, New York, wants to expand his vegan sushi restaurants across the nation; and in an emotional pitch, siblings from Long Island, New York, present the product of their late father, an NYC firefighter whose dream was to pitch on Shark Tank but passed away before he could, on Shark Tank.”