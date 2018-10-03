Has Twenty One Pilots’ Album ‘Trench’ Leaked?

Twenty One Pilots’ fans are getting to experience the band’s new album three days ahead of schedule. Trench was supposed to be released on October 5, but on the evening of October 2, the band’s subreddit announced that album had dropped. The thread announced that the leak does not appear to be the band’s wishes as the subreddit tells fans not to share links. You can officially pre-order the album here.

The subreddit includes the song listing, as well as the Thank You Notes. Tyler thanks his wife, Jenna, “for balancing us out in every way.” Tyler then thanks their fans saying, “Thank you for letting me disappear and come back when I need to. You guys mean so much to me on a level that is difficult to explain.” While Josh also thanks, “Our fans [for making] this whole thing worth it. Being in a new city every night feels like home with you.” A fan gave a take on the album saying, “I LOVE the psychedelic turns this album takes, all the high and low backing vocals and weird sounds and stereo panning just paints such a clear picture and it’s a complete trip. Up there with the best instrumentals of Hendrix’s and the Beatles’ psychedelic ages.”

One YouTuber commented that perhaps the band leaked it themselves secretly. There has been no mention of the leak on the band’s official Twitter page. In late August it had been speculated that the band dropped a fourth single from the album early because a fan had already leaked the audio.

Josh Dun had said previously in an interview with BBC Radio 1, Josh said the album “kind of zooms out a little bit and there is a full narrative. Musically, I’m very excited about it, it continues to be diverse.” On August 18, Tyler tweeted that the album was finished. Three days later, a commercial for the album played during the MTV Video Music Awards. Fans noted that the commercial featured a previously unreleased song.

READ NEXT: Michigan School Teachers Admit to Being Porn Stars on the Side