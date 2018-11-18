Hallmark’s ‘Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa’ Movie: Cast, Discussion, Times & Photos

Tonight, November 18, Hallmark will be airing a brand new Countdown to Christmas movie called Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa. The movie stars Jill Wagner, Mark Deklin, Holly Robinson-Peete, Barbara Niven, Andrew Francis and Ashley Williams. After you read all about this movie and watch it, come back and share any comments or questions that you may have in our comments section below. And don't forget to click through the gallery above to see more photos from the movie and learn about the cast.

Tonight's movie airs at 8 p.m. Eastern/7 p.m. Central. If you miss tonight's airing, you can catch reruns airing in November and December.

The synopsis reads: "When Lisa (Wagner) takes a last-minute Christmas trip to her hometown of Evergreen, she finds that the historic general store has been closed. Using her skills as a professional retail designer, Lisa decides to keep local tradition alive and help the good people of Evergreen bring the store back to life. As Lisa charms a local contractor named Kevin (Deklin) into working with her, the pair find themselves facing one surprise after another as they restore the store to its former glory. When the staff at the Kringle Kitchen temporarily accept the store’s beloved ‘Mailbox to Santa’ for safekeeping, the townspeople find and rally around a mysterious 25-year-old letter that never made it to the North Pole. As old traditions are made new again, Lisa finds herself falling for Kevin, the traditions, and the town of Evergreen."

Here's what's coming up on Hallmark's original Christmas movies: Nov. 18 brings Christmas in Evergreen: Letters to Santa. Nov. 21 brings Christmas at Grand Valley. Nov. 22 brings Christmas at the Palace. Nov. 23 brings Pride, Prejudice, and Mistletoe. Nov. 24 brings Christmas Everlasting (Hallmark Hall of Fame.) Nov. 25 brings A Shoe Addict's Christmas.

Then for December we have a lot more original, new movies. On Dec. 1 we have Mingle All the Way, then Dec. 2 brings A Majestic Christmas, Dec. 8 is Homegrown Christmas, Dec. 9 is Welcome to Christmas, Dec. 15 is Entertaining Christmas, Dec. 16 is A Gingerbread Romance, Dec. 22 is Jingle Around the Clock, Dec. 23 is Christmas Made to Order, Dec. 25 is When Calls the Heart Christmas, and Dec. 29 is A Midnight Kiss.

