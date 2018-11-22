Is Denny’s or IHOP Open on Thanksgiving Day 2018?

It’s Thanksgiving 2018, which means that a lot of restaurants are closed. There are also a ton of open eateries. Whether you’re looking for breakfast, lunch or dinner, you may not be interested in doing your own holiday cooking. Fortunately for you, Denny’s and IHOP stores are both open today, though some may operate on holiday hours. For example, some IHOP restaurants are closing their doors at 1 p.m. local time today. So, for those looking for a holiday dinner at IHOP, they may be out of luck.

IHOP currently has some holiday menu items available for purchase at its restaurants, with Christmas Grinch-inspired items, most of which are green-colored. These items include the Grinch’s Green Pancakes, the Minty Who-Hot Chocolate, and the Who-Roast Beast Omelette. There are also some Grinch-inspired choices on the kids’ menu. These options include the Mt. Crumpit Kids Combo and the Young Grinch Minty Hot Chocolate.

When it comes to Dennys’ current menu’s seasonal items, the company has added some “festive flavors” for customers to try out. The Pumpkin Spice Pancake Breakfast includes two pumpkin spice pancakes with whipped cream, warm pumpkin cream cheese icing, hash browns, two eggs and your choice of two bacon strips or two sausage links. The Cinnamon Roll Pancake Breakfast includes the same side items as the Pumpkin Spice Pancake Breakfast, but the pancakes have a cinnamon crumb topping cooked into the pancakes.

The Turkey and Dressing Dinner Pack is a new menu item featured. This could be a great Thanksgiving meal option if you don’t feel like cooking. According to Denny’s, the description of this new menu item reads, “Tender carved turkey breast served family-style with savory stuffing, turkey gravy and cranberry sauce. Served with your choice of two sides. Serves 4-5. Round out your meal by adding a classic Pecan or Pumpkin Pie.”

Other seasonal items available for purchase at your local Denny’s include the Holiday Turkey Melt, Pumpkin Pie, the Pumpkin Pie Milk Shake, Pecan Pie, and the Pumpkin Spice Pancake Puppies. And, some other new items added to the menu include the Double Berry Banana Pancake Breakfast, the Choconana Pancake Breakfast, and the Dulce de Leche Crunch Pancake Breakfast.

In addition to its seasonal items, Denny’s has a new breakfast on their menu, called the Super Slam.

For those who want a turkey dinner at IHOP, not just on Thanksgiving Day, IHOP reports that on the 55 Plus menu for seniors, they offer the 55+ Roasted Turkey Dinner for $8.29. The meal comes with a “Carved roasted turkey breast topped with turkey gravy. Served with your choice of 2 sides.”

If you would like to get your Thanksgiving meal to go at IHOP, they have online ordering options. You can enter in your store location and see if that restaurant offers online ordering there yet. Some locations do not offer the feature.

Other restaurants, in addition to IHOP and Denny’s, that are open today include Cracker Barrel, Bob Evans, participating Applebee’s locations, White Castle, McDonald’s, Buca di Beppo, McCormick & Schmick’s, Shoney’s, Marie Callender’s, and Waffle House.