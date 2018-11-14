Keith Urban Wife & Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

If you’re a fan of country music, you’re well aware that Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have been married since 2006. The pair attend many red carpet events together, and are often interviewed about their marriage and children.

With Keith’s professional life constantly in the spotlight, fans are growing increasingly curious about his personal life. How many children do he and Nicole share? Where do they live and how did they meet?

1. Nicole Was Married to Tom Cruise From 1990 to 2001

It’s hard to remember a time when Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman weren’t married, and for that reason, few people may remember that Kidman was actually married to Tom Cruise before she wed Urban.

In a recent interview publicizing the film Boy Erased, Nicole shared that she was just 23 when she married Cruise. “I wasn’t going to parties or I wasn’t going out a lot,” she said. “I was pretty much at home. I had my first child at 25 and I was married — I was in a family. So my sense of being in the world was — I was working, or I was at home.”

Nicole recently admitted that she doesn’t enjoy talking about her past because she feels it is disrespectful. “… I also don’t like discussing exes and all of that … I feel it’s almost disrespectful … to Tom and disrespectful to Keith. So I try to stay in the here and now,” she said.

2. Keith and Nicole Met at an Event Called ‘G’Day La’

Urban met Kidman at G’Day LA, a Hollywood event that honors Australians. Insider quotes Kidman as saying about the first time they met, “I’m like, ‘You didn’t love me at first sight, you didn’t notice me,’ and he’s like, ‘Yes I did but I just didn’t let on’. But we kind of met and then about four months later he called me.”

According to Kidman, she knew she wanted to marry Urban after just one month of dating. It wasn’t until 2006 that they actually tied the knot.

Speaking to Elle Magazine in 2014, Kidman said, “I kind of like getting married and then getting to know each other; I know that it sounds incredibly strange, but to me, it’s a more natural process.”

3. Kidman Has Two Adopted Children with Cruise

Nicole Kidman as Sue Brierley in Lion In Lion, Nicole Kidman plays the adoptive mother of Saroo Briely. This is Kidman’s first nomination in the Supporting category, but her fourth overall. She was nominated for Moulin Rouge!, The Hours and Rabbit Hole in the lead actress category. She won for The Hours, in which she played Virginia Woolf. (Getty)

With Cruise, Kidman has two adopted children: Isabelle Jane, and Connor Anthony.

In a 2007 interview with Marie Claire Magazine, Kidman shared, “From the minute Tom and I were married, I wanted to have babies… And we lost a baby early on, so that was really very traumatic.”

The pair subsequently decided to adopt. According to Mercury News, Kidman was able to get pregnant again with Cruise, but ended up suffering a miscarriage not long before Cruise filed for divorce. Speaking to The Tatler, Kidman shared, “There’s an enormous amount of pain and an enormous amount of joy on the other side of it. The flipside of going through so much yearning and pain to get there is the feeling of ‘Ahhhh!’ when you have the child.”

Kidman’s mother had an adopted sister, and she was in no way hesitant to adopt. “It’s been part of our family, and I knew it would probably play out somewhere in mine. I didn’t think it would happen so early but it did.”

In an interview about the film Lion with Vogue, Nicole said, “Because I always knew I’d adopt; I just always wanted a child. I think from a very early age, I wanted a child. I knew that I was going to have a child and that it didn’t matter [how], I actually didn’t know if I was ever going to give birth to a child. So that was the least of it for me. And what I did first was adopt.”

4. Kidman and Urban Have Two Biological Children

Kidman and Urban’s first daughter, Sunday Rose, was born in 2008 in Nashville. In 2010, they gave birth to their second daughter, Faith Margaret, via gestational surrogacy.

In a May 2018 interview, Urban opened up about his daughters’ likes and dislikes, revealing that his girls’ are attracted to his rock and roll lifestyle. They even prefer it over their mom’s Hollywood career. “I have the advantage of having a tour bus and they love the tour bus,” the Daily Mail quotes him as saying.

Often, though, it comes down to the food. Urban jokes, “It depends who has the better food. I got catering on the tour, mum’s got craft services on the set. So whoever has the better food.”

5. Keith Says Raising His Girls Has Been a ‘Learning Curve’

Keith has said time and time again how rewarding he finds being a parent.

In a recent interview with ABC News, Urban said, “I just love being a parent… I didn’t know that I’d ever get to be one.”

He continued, “It’s an incredible feeling… And having girls — I love having girls. You know, I come from a family with no sisters, one brother. So, it’s been quite the learning curve in a really good way.”

In a separate interview, Urban gushed about simply being called “dad”. “The first thing is probably just having someone call you dad,” Urban said. “I’m like, ‘Omigosh! I’m her dad! That’s amazing.’ That’s probably the first thing to me. The different personalities that our two daughters have, that’s amazing.”