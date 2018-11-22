Is Publix Open or Closed on Thanksgiving 2018?

It’s Thanksgiving Day, and you’re likely going to need something last-minute from the grocery store. But where can you go that’s actually open? Well, if you were wanting to shop at Publix, then you’re out of luck. We’re sorry to say that Publix grocery stores are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

You may be used to seeing Publix open on some other holidays, but for Thanksgiving you’ll be out of luck. Publix’s holiday store hours webpage reads: “All stores and pharmacies will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, November 22, so that our associates can share the day with family and friends. We’ll be back to our regular hours on Friday, November 23, for your convenience.”

So where can you go? Many CVS and Walgreens stores are open if you need something last-minute. Quite a few Safeway and Kroger stores may also be open. You can also visit Walmart and Whole Foods on Thanksgiving (though they may have reduced hours.)

Publix will resume normal hours on Friday, November 23. But the store is closed all day on Thursday, November 22. Although this may make Thanksgiving shopping a little tougher for you, it’s a really good thing for Publix employees who get to enjoy the holiday without the stress of having to work or ask for time off.

Publix typically offers holiday meals that you can order online, like fully cooked turkey dinners with all the sides. Just remember that you have to order these 48 hours in advance (and make sure you pick them up the day before a major holiday, when Publix might be closed.) Their holiday meals feed 7 to 10 or 14 to 18, so they can certainly come in handy if you have a lot of mouths to feed. These meals come with turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, marshmallow delight, and cranberry orange relish.

You can also find a number of great recipes on Publix’s website here. So if you have all the ingredients and just need some help putting it all together, then Publix can help you today.

By the way, Publix has a sweet Thanksgiving ad that you might want to check out below. Don’t forget what’s most important on this holiday.