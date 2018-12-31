Dick Clark New Year’s with Ryan Seacrest 2019 Time and Channel

Ryan Seacrest has been a part of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve since 2006 and took over as the main host upon Clark’s death in 2012. Seacrest continues to appear as the host every year and is often joined by several co-hosts, as well as A-list performers. Read on for the details on who’s performing during the broadcast, what times the special airs live on TV, what channel to watch and more.

DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S EVE 2019 TIME & SCHEDULE: The live annual event begins at 8 p.m. ET and part 1 runs until 10 p.m. ET. Part 2 of the live coverage airs from 10 – 11 p.m. ET. Then, from 11 – 11:30 p.m. ET, there will be a break in programming for the Eyewitness News. From 11:30 p.m. – 1:09 a.m., Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest will continue. Immediately following, from 1:09 – 2:13 a.m. ET, will air additional coverage.

DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S EVE 2019 CHANNEL: The show airs, as usual, on the ABC Network. Find here access to the ABC channel finder and locate your local station.

DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S EVE 2018-2019 HOSTS: Ryan Seacrest is the main host of the show, live from Times Square, and Jenny McCarthy has been his co-host in the crowd for years. Seacrest’s co-host on the west coast is Ciara, who is also set to perform this year. For the third year in a row, Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale will report as the New Orleans correspondent.

Recently, Hale spoke with Parade about the annual hosting gig and dished on what makes her return each year. Hale said, “The first year I went, I was so nervous, but everyone involved with the show just made me feel super comfortable, and I love New Orleans. I love to go there anytime, but there’s something really special about being there during New Year’s. There’s a lot of good energy, good people, everyone’s there to have a good time.” She continued, “I love the thrill of not knowing what’s going to happen. Because I’m an actress, I’m used to rehearsing, and getting a million takes to make things right. But, obviously, with live TV it’s a little different, so you can prepare, but things always change last minute, and it’s actually a really exciting feeling, so I’m excited to see what happens this year.”

RYAN SEACREST NEW YEAR’S EVE 2019 LIVE STREAM: If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of ABC on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu now also offers a bundle of 50-plus live TV channels, including ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free 5-day trial right here (you don’t need to have PlayStation to sign up), and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes with cloud DVR, but there are some restrictions.

DirecTV Now

DirecTV Now also offers four different channel packages, all of which include ABC (available live in select markets, which you can find here). You can sign up for a free trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the DirecTV Now website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the DirecTV Now app.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Now includes cloud DVR, although it is in the Beta stage.

DICK CLARK’S NEW YEAR’S EVE 2019 PERFORMERS: The performers this year include Christina Aguilera, Kelsea Ballerini, Camila Cabello, Bastille, Dan + Shay, New Kids on the Block, Bazzi, The Chainsmokers, Charlie Puth, Ciara, Skylar Grey, Dua Lipa, Post Malone, Ella Mai, Foster the People, Halsey, Maren Morris, Kane Brown, Florida Georgia Line, Lauren Alaina, Macklemore, Shawn Mendes and Weezer.