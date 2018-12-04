Swae Lee’s Ex-Girlfriend Leaks His Phone Number on IG

The drama between Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee and his on/off girlfriend Marliesia Ortiz continued on Tuesday morning when the latter posted Lee’s private phone number on Instagram. The number came with a message that read: “Let him know how f*cked up he has me.”

From there, Ortiz went on to say that Lee, 23, better not try to patch things up with her at her home. “And don’t come to my house I moved the keys, if you come to my house imma hit u in your sh*t and bust the windows out in your car you weirdo.” Check out a screenshot of the post below, as it has since been deleted. Lee’s phone number has been blurred out.

Ortiz Posted Swae Lee’s Phone Number Along With a Threatening IG Message

This is not the first time that Ortiz has taken her relationship with Swae Lee online. On October 10, she posted photos of herself with what appeared to be facial injuries, and claimed that Lee was responsible. She claimed claimed that the “Black Beatles” rapper constantly called her names when they were together and that the sustained verbal abuse caused her to start cutting herself. “I cut myself. Because he makes me feel ugly,” she wrote. “He makes me feel ugly and worthless and calls me a b*tch all the time… I’ve never felt this alone.”

She then tagged Lee on Instagram Live and wrote that she was “tired” of his behavior “He’s mentally and physically abusive,” she added. “I’m HURT. You BROKE ME. You RUINED ME. You KNEW I was innocent and you PLAYED me.” She begged her friends and followers to make sure that Swae doesn’t attend her funeral. “Please don’t let @swaelee attend my funeral only posting this so everyone knows I don’t want him there,” she wrote.

Ortiz Has Accused Swae Lee of Cheating On Her & Being Physically Abusive

Lee released a song titled “Little Marliesia” on the 2017 Rae Sremmurd album SremmLife 3. “I might need to change that title because she’s controversial now,” he told Complex. When asked to explain the rumors that he cheated on Ortiz with Blac Chyna, the rapper told Big Boy TV that they were untrue. “That was a big miscommunication. I’m not no lame, you know what I’m saying and of course girls wanna f*ck, be cool, yeah,” he said.

“I’m young and gonna take part in it. Certain girls might be my focus and I’m gonna filter through who’s real and groupie and thottie life and I’m gonna filter through that,” Lee added. “But the girl gotta understand my life for it even to work. She gotta understand, ‘D*mn, he this person cause society made him this person. So I gotta be understanding. It’s gonna come with all these extra things.’ It’s gonna come with extra stuff – it’s gonna pay off.”

Lee has not yet responded to the phone number leak. In the meantime, you can learn more about his relationship with Ortiz below.