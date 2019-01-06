Andy Samberg Net Worth 2019: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Comedian, actor, and former Saturday Night Live cast member Andy Samberg is already having a solid year. His canceled-but-revived show Brooklyn Nine-Nine is set to premiere its sixth season on Thursday, January 10, and ahead of that, Samberg will co-host the 2019 Golden Globes tonight alongside Killing Eve‘s Sandra Oh.

Samberg is also a member of the comedy music group The Lonely Island, the trio responsible for popularizing SNL Digital Shorts like “Lazy Sunday,” “Dick in a Box,” and “Motherlover.” But what is Samberg’s total net worth? Here’s everything you need to know:

1. Samberg’s Net Worth and Career at Saturday Night Live

With all of Samberg’s projects considered, Celebrity Net Worth reports the actor, now 40, is worth $16 million.

Samberg attended the University of Santa Cruz before transferring to NYU in SNL‘s home city to study film. He formed The Lonely Island in 2001 with his friends Jorma Taccone and Akiva Schaffer and shortly after, the trio’s digital shorts began creating momentum online. They were hired to write for the MTV Movie Awards in 1995, being paired with Jimmy Fallon’s writing team. Fallon’s team hit it off with The Lonely Island guys and hooked up an opportunity for the three to audition for the sketch comedy juggernaut SNL.

From 2005 to 2012, Samberg became a mainstay in the SNL cast, and The Lonely Island’s digital shorts quickly became viral phenomena. The three songwriter-comedians won an Emmy in 2007 alongside Justin Timberlake for the track, “Dick in a Box.” Two years later, they received another nomination for “Motherlover,” which features both Susan Sarandon and Patricia Clarkson in the video. In 2011, they struck gold again with “I Just Had Sex,” earning themselves a third nomination and Samberg’s last before leaving the show.

2. Samberg and His TV Squad are Reuniting for a Sixth Season of Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Just one day after Fox canceled Samberg’s cop-comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine, NBC swooped in as its almighty savior, ordering 13 episodes of what will be the show’s sixth season. In September, the network added five more episodes to its order.

Samberg earns $125,000 per episode for the Mike Schur/Dan Goor-created show, which co-stars Terry Crews, Andre Braugher, Chelsea Peretti, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller. In the show’s fifth season finale, Samberg’s Jake Peralta finally married his will-they-won’t-they crush-turned-girlfriend, Amy Santiago, another detective in the nine-nine.

Social media exploded in frustration following the show’s cancelation announcement. Support for the show trended on Twitter as fans were joined by celebrities who were all mourning the loss of their favorite squad. Lin-Manuel Miranda, Guillermo del Toro, Seth Myers, and Mark Hamill were just a few of the huge names showing their support. The unofficial social media campaign paid off and saw the show’s resurrection right before its eyes.

Oh NOOOOOOOOO!!!!!!!!! 😩😭😫😢 I'm SO not ready to say #ByeBye99. Be forewarned @FOXTV-when networks dump shows I love, I'm known for holding grudges a long, L-O-N-G time. I'm still mad @CBS didn't renew #SquarePegs! 😡#EverythingILikeGetsCancelled https://t.co/NEry6Hrpng — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) May 10, 2018

RENEW BROOKLYN NINE NINE

I ONLY WATCH LIKE 4 THINGS

THIS IS ONE OF THE THINGS#RenewB99 — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) May 10, 2018

And BTW, Samburg took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy in 2014 for his role as Peralta. No big deal.

3. The Lonely Island’s Albums and Film Involvement

The group has four albums total: 2009’s Incredibad, 2011’s Turtleneck & Chain, The Wack Album in 2013, and the soundtrack to the criminally underrated 2016 comedy Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping. The group’s SNL hits appear thoroughout their albums, no doubt adding to Samberg and his crew’s bottom line.

Schaffer and Taccone handle directing duties of many of the trio’s film work. Schaffer directed Samberg and Taccone in the stuntman-centric Hot Rod, while Taccone headed up the 2010 SNL film MacGruber. All three Lonely Island members wrote the screenplay for Popstar and appeared together as the trio The Style Boyz; Schaffer and Taccone co-directed the project together.

No matter what movie or TV show one of its members signs on for, the other members of The Lonely Island tend to lend a hand on screen or musically.

4. Samberg’s Other Work

The actor’s filmography isn’t limited to his work with SNL and The Lonely Island. In 2012 (and subsequently 2015 and 2018), Samberg lent his voice to the animated Hotel Transylvania franchise with other actors Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Selena Gomez, Fran Drescher, and Molly Shannon. His other voice-acting work includes Storks, The Awesomes, and the upcoming The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance.

Samberg received positive reviews for the 2012 indie rom-com Celeste and Jesse Forever, and also played Paul Rudd’s brother in John Hamburg’s I Love You, Man.

In 2018, he began executive producing Alone Together, a self-aware millennial comedy starring Esther Povitsky and Benji Aflalo, in addition to a pair of well-received mockumentaries for HBO, Tour de Pharmacy and 7 Days in Hell, in which he plays a flamboyant tennis player caught up in the longest match in history.

5. Samberg Has Been Married to Folk Singer-Songwriter Joanna Newsom Since 2013

Samberg and his now-wife were engaged in 2013 and married that same year. Newsom, who has four albums and three EPs herself, is somewhat of a musical genius. She’s a harpist and pianist who’s renowned by her fans for her lyricism.

Newsom’s sense of fashion has raised its own cult fandom, while her musicianship is always under a microscope by her most hardcore fans whom she calls “delvers” thanks to their obsession with delving into her long songs and dissecting meaning from every passage.

In 2014, the couple bought the Moorcrest estate in Beachwood Canyon, Los Angeles for $6.25 million, according to Curbed. The home had previously been owned by the parents of actress Mary Astor in the ’20s. The estate is also known in the real estate biz for having been rented by Charlie Chaplin. The couple also owns a home in the West Village of Manhattan.

