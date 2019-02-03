WATCH: Christina Applegate’s M&M Super Bowl Commercial

Christina Applegate has to deal with some unruly passengers in a new ad for M&Ms at the 2019 Super Bowl.

The spot, called “Bad Passengers”, shows Applegate driving home from the grocery store. Arguments then erupt from the backseat, which sounds like a bunch of angry children… “Ok, Do I have to break you guys apart?” Applegate turns and asks. Mounting frustration then prompts her to yell, “If you don’t stop I will eat all of you alive right now!”

It turns out the M&Ms are embedded into a chocolate bar. These special bars were introduced in 2018.

According to Ad Age, this is the first time M&Ms is introducing a new product in a Super Bowl ad. The commercial comes from BBDO New York, and will air during the first commercial break after kickoff. It was directed by Craig Gillepsie, best known for his work on I, Tonya.

In an interview with Ad Age, Applegate shares, “I would never scream at my child like that, but because it’s M&M’s it’s OK… Every day is a challenge in the car.”

In a separate People interview, the actress discussed how excited she is to be part of the Big Game day. “I’m so unbelievably thrilled… I’ve always wanted to do Super Bowl commercial, there’s something to it. They have these big scopes and storylines that are funny and epic, and people talk about them. When they called me for this I was like ‘absolutely’.”

She goes on to say that when she grows frustrated in the car, she has her own unique methods to calm her down. “I turn music on in the front of the car and try to just listen to that instead of their screaming behind me…you can only say ‘please stop that’ so many times and not be listened to, before you go completely bonkers.”

As many people know, Applegate started her career early, playing the role of Kelly Bundy on the Fox sitcom Married… with Children. She has since appeared in a number of famous films, like Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues, Vacation, Bad Moms, and Don’t Tell Mom the Babysitter’s Dead.

In 2004, she earned an Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in Friends. Five years later, she also earned a People’s Choice Award for Favorite Female TV Star for her work in Samantha Who?.