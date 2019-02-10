Red Hot Chili Peppers: What Are the Current Band Members’ Names?

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are performing tonight at the 2019 Grammy Awards, in a collaboration performance with rapper Post Malone. The list of performers also includes H.E.R., Travis Scott, and Miley Cyrus.

The American rock band has been making music since 1983, and they have a total of 6 Grammy Awards and 16 nominations; they won “Best Rock Album” for “Stadium Arcadium” in 2007. While two of the original Red Hot Chili Peppers members are still touring with the band, guitarist and backing vocalist Hillel Slovak died of a heroin overdose in 1988, and drummer Jack Irons left in 1988 shortly after Slovak’s passing.

Several band members have come and gone over the years, but these are the four current members of the Red Hot Chili Peppers (who were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame together in 2012):

Anthony Kiedis (Lead Vocalist)

Kiedis co-founded the band along with Flea, and has been its frontman every since 1983; he is also a songwriter, drawing from personal experiences and obstacles for his lyrics. He lives in California and has been an activist speaking out about Climate Control and the damage it’s doing to the environment, economy, and humanity. In a piece he co-wrote for The Rolling Stone, he talked about the devastating California wildfires in late 2018, and how he launched the Malibu Foundation “to provide emergency relief assistance to people in need, help the community rebuild and put pressure on elected officials to take climate action now.”

Kiedis was growing up in Michigan until he moved to live with his dad in Hollywood when he was 12; he met Flea and Slovak in grade school in California.

Michael ‘Flea’ Balzary (Bassist)

Flea has been with the band (and Anthony Kiedis) since the start. Before his Red Hot Chili Pepper days, he was musically influenced by jazz; however, RHCP fans know and love him for the funk and punk he brings to the rock band’s music. Moshcam considers him one of the greatest bassists of all time.

In 2018, Flea published his memoir “Acid for the Children,” in which he “finally tells his fascinating life story, complete with all the dizzying highs and the gutter lows you’d expect from an LA street rat turned world-famous rock star.”

Josh Klinghoffer (Guitar)

According to Moshcam, Klinghoffer toured with the band in 2007, but wasn’t officially the Chili Peppers’ drummer until 2009. He is a part of their tenth studio album, and Moshcam gives him credit for helping the band’s “transformation from a recovering band to mainstream attainment.”

Klinghoffer is from Santa Monica, California, and dropped out of school when he was 15 to start pursuing a career in music.

Chad Smith (Drummer)

Following Irons’ exit from the band, the Red Hot Chili Peppers struggled to find a permanent drummer until Smith came along in 1988. He joined while their were recording their “Mother’s Milk” album, and Moshcam says he brought stability back to the group and aided their “evolving success.”

He is currently married to Nancy Mack and has 5 children. It has been noted by many that he has a strong resemblance to actor Will Ferrell; both men appeared in a “drum-off” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.