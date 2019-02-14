Peacock on ‘The Masked Singer’: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

There are only 6 contestants remaining on The Masked Singer, and only 3 more episodes until a winner is determined and all of the celebrity contestants have been revealed. During the season premiere, the Peacock sang “The Greatest Show” from the hit movie musical The Greatest Showman, and became an instant favorite.

As the “Peacock” has competed throughout the season, clues have been given and guesses have been made about the identity of the celebrity behind the mask. Since the show allows its masked celebrities to give vague and confusing clues to try and throw off viewers and judges, some of those clues are open to interpretation or need to be used in conjunction with earlier ones.

This is what we know for certain about the Peacock:

1. He Is 5’9″

When the Peacock was first introduced on the show, the title card during his entrance said that he is 5’9″ and that his weakness is that he “craves attention.” After the first episode, the show eliminated the celebrities’ heights as a clue (probably because that information is so easy to find online, making it easy to eliminate potential guesses based on their heights). Nevertheless, since the show included this information in the premiere, it is a concrete clue toward uncovering the Peacock’s identity.

In a later clue package (episode 6), he also revealed that he weighs 176 pounds.

2. He Has Performed in Las Vegas

One of the things the Peacock has explicitly said about himself and his career is that he has performed in Las Vegas. This clue has been supported by the many references to magic and the larger-than-life showmanship.

The playing cards featured in his first clue package made the judges wonder if the celebrity behind the mask is a magician; though he said he has never been mauled by a tiger, he revealed that he has been part of a magic act.

3. He Walked Onto a Stage for the First Time When He Was 5

As soon as the Peacock started singing, it was clear that he was a professional performer with a lot of on-stage experience. His clue package before the performance confirmed that. In addition to saying he chose the Peacock as his character because they both share a love of the spotlight, he revealed “When I was 5 years old, I walked onto a stage for the first time. And from that day on, I was hooked.” Emphasis has been placed on the celebrity’s long career.

Later, he added “It’s probably been a while since your mom had a poster of me on her bedroom wall,” suggesting he was a heartthrob celebrity when he was younger.

4. Without the Mask, ‘Everyone Recognizes Him’

During his episode 6 clue package, the Peacock said “Before my last performance, I was standing all alone getting ready. And I couldn’t even talk to the crew because I had to remain anonymous. Without this mask, everyone recognizes me, and they want to chat. But here, I feel invisible. It’s like my entire career just disappeared into thin air.”

While this is a celebrity competition, and you could argue that any celebrity could say that, it’s worth noting that if “everyone” recognizes him, he is a pretty big star, or at least is in an industry that appeals to a really wide demographic.

5. Costume Designer Marina Toybina Brought the ‘Peacock’ Look to Life

Emmy-award winning costume designer Marina Toybina created the elaborate costumes this season. In an interview with Variety, Toybina shared that she took into account the technical ability to see, hear, breathe and sing, but also the performer’s ability to dance and move around based on their stage presence and stature. The Peacock’s freedom to command the audience and the clarity of his vocals can be credited in part to Toybina’s careful designing.

Later in the interview, Toybina revealed “there were a few gender mixes within the costumes. I had such creative freedom from my network and the producers that we were able to play around … and the cast was so open-minded as to who would go into a female costume or who would go into a male and how we’d adjust the build based on that.”