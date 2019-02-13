‘Weird City’ Episode 4 Cast: List of Special Guests

Jordan Peele’s new scifi anthology Weird City is kicking off on YouTube Premium and it includes a star-studded cast and some pretty exciting cameos. Here’s a look at the cast and special guests tentatively known to be appearing in Episode 4. Many of these are listed on IMDB, so edits or corrections may be added to this story later.

Laverne Cox is expected to be in this episode. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Sophia on Orange is the New Black. She was also Cousin Sheena on The Mindy Project, Cameron on Doubt, Cynthia on Dear White People, and more.

Technology likes this scares me for real!! @JordanPeele created this new show #WeirdCity on @YouTube, and it’s trippy…but could happen! Don’t miss this show when it premieres February 13th!https://t.co/L6qOYT7yh6 pic.twitter.com/Ws3b3TRu0I — Laverne Cox (@Lavernecox) January 28, 2019

Sara Gilbert will be in the series is expected to be in this episode. She’s perhaps best known for her role as Darlene on Roseanne and The Conners. Her other credits include The Big Bang Theory (Leslie), Bad Teacher (Irene), Hawthorne (Malia), ER (Jane), The Class (Fern), Twins (Mitchee), 24 (Paula), Welcome to New York (Amy), and much more.

Don’t miss #TheConners emotional Season Finale TONIGHT on ABC pic.twitter.com/wI6QigCEL5 — sara gilbert (@THEsaragilbert) January 22, 2019

Emily Kosloski is playing Vandrea Malloy/Rich lady according to IMDB. Her credits include For Love, The Fosters (Helen), The Odd Couple, House of Lies, Dallas (Rhonda), The New Normal, Southland, Drake & Josh, ER, and more.

Ithamar Enriquez is expected to be in this episode. His other credits include Curb, The Detour, Teachers (Dr. Lennon), A Series of Unfortunate Events, Adam Ruins Everything, Ithamar Has Nothing To Say, Couchers, Arrested Development, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hawthorne, and much more.

@IthamarEnriquez joins us today in a spirited dance episode! He’s our worship dance leader, and this episode is such a blessing y’all. pic.twitter.com/uXiR9Z1BGx — megathepodcast (@megathepodcast) February 10, 2019

Shaughn Buchholz is playing Pitchman/Technician, according to IMDB. His credits include Only Children, I’m Fine, Heathers, Criminal Minds, The Middle, Heartbeat, Cougar Town, Scrubs (Cabbage/Jason), Joey, and more.

Anthony Holiday is listed as playing Nurmph Malloy, according to IMDB. His previous credits include Brandt Point, Mistresses, The Exes, Dads, See Dad Run, Divorce Invitation, Hot in Cleveland, Drake & Josh, Monk, In Justice, According to Jim, 3rd Rock from the Sun, and much more.

Zeke Nicholson plays Dewis. He’s been on Take My Wife (Dave), Single Parents, Westworld, Throwing Shade, Lopez, CC: Social Scene, and much more.

Krystina Bailey plays Bethesda. She’s been on Bi (Meghan), The 1980s, Drug Lords, Secret Valentine, The Coronor, Grandma’s House, My Crazy Ex, Out of Character, and more.

Ajay Vidure plays Blarnaby. He’s been on The Orville (Karl), Single Parents, Me Myself and I, Scandal, Make It or Break It, Castle, Twins, and much more.