Lala Kent’s Dead Father: What You Need to Know

Lala Kent’s father passed away in early 2018, and the Vanderpump Rules reality star has opened up about the tragedy and how his death affected her life frequently over the last year.

On the Season 7 premiere of Vanderpump Rules, Kent opened up about how her dad died. “My dad passed away, it’s like so weird to even say that, a little over two months ago,” she noted at the time the episode was filmed. “He had had a stroke and got into an accident. The biggest thing for me that my dad had taught me was just be kind. He was so nice to everyone — and I brought home so pretty sketchy boyfriends in my day.”

She further addressed the loss with Lisa Vanderpump in an episode of the show, sharing, “[I’m] 27 and I don’t have a dad anymore, it’s a little intense for me.”

According to Celebrity Insider, it was believed that her dad died in his sleep; however, the reality star revealed that he actually suffered from a stroke. Kent admitted to struggling with alcohol dependency after his sudden passing, but has since claimed that she is fully sober.

Kent told Bravo that her father was on her mind when her husband – producer Randall Emmett – proposed to her. When she announced her big news, she wrote in an Instagram post (above): “An engagement last night, my birthday today, and every sign my dad could possibly send me to let me know he’s here.”

During an interview with E! News, the SURver shared how hard it was to imagine walking down the aisle without her father next to her. “I’ve gone through the struggles of wondering who’s going to walk me down the aisle, who’s going to sit there and be a grandfather to my babies. It’s just heartbreaking to me.”

She continued: “I’m in this zone of letting people know that your grieving process is something to just hold very close to you. If there’s anything I’ve learned, it’s not that there’s a right or wrong way to grieve, but there’s a healthy way. It’s just a day-by-day thing. I’m still in the process and I don’t have it figured out. I lost half of who I am. There’s not a minute that goes by where I don’t think about my dad. We were extremely close.”

Kent’s father’s passing is the second death in the Vanderpump Rules family over the last year. Back in 2017, Jax Taylor lost his father after a long battle with cancer. At the time, Kent reached out to her friend in support, writing on Twitter, “My heart and soul goes out to @mrjaxtaylor and his family.”

