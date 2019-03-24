Pick-Up Pools on Shark Tank: A Look Inside the Portable Pool

Tonight, fans of Shark Tank will be introduced to the ultimate way to cool down on a hot summer’s day with Pick-Up Pools.

The portable pool fits perfectly into a pick-up truck bed and consists of a patent-pending stretch material that allows it to hug the surface of the truck bed.

How did CEO Tom Prestella come up with the idea? The Air Force pilot was stationed in Little Rock in 2014 on a hot summer’s day. His daughter was running through a sprinkler when she told her father she wanted to swim in a bigger pool. Prestella made a makeshift pool in his truck bed but found it was extremely difficult to manage. When he searched for similar items online, he found there weren’t any… and thus, he decided to create Pick Up Pools.

As of now, the Pick-Up Pool only comes in the color blue, but the company soon hopes to provide more colors. Asked on the FAQ page if a Pick Up Pool can be attached if market rails are attached to the sidewalls of your truck, the page states, “Yes. The vinyl material should stretch over the rails, allowing the pool to hold itself in place.”

Right now, a short-bed Pick-Up Pool goes for $189.99, a standard bed Pick-Up Pool goes for $199.99, and a long-bed Pick-Up Pool goes for $219.99. Check out the company’s webpage to help you choose the right-sized item for your truck here.

To use Pick-Up Pools, you simply put the plastic liner over the corners of your truck and fill it with water. After that, your pool is ready to go. To drain it, there’s a valve located by the tailgate.

In an interview with Country Living, Prestella shared that his first order of pools sold out almost faster than he could make them. Now, however, it appears his company is growing up and able to keep up with the demand for the product.

Shark Tank premiered in 2009, and has been running strong since. It has won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Structured Reality Program for three years running, from 2014 to 2017.

The show’s judges panel features celebrities Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, Mark Cuban, and Lori Greiner.

How will the sharks receive Pick-Up Pools? Will one of the panelists invest in the product? Find out on an all-new episode tonight at 10pm ET/PT.