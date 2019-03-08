‘The Orville’ Season 2 Episode 10 Cast: Who Are the Special Guests on ‘Blood of Patriots’?

Fox’s hit show, The Orville, just concluded a two-part arc that has verified this show is not a pure comedy. The Kaylons tried to destroy Earth, and Isaac stepped in at the last minute to save the day. But the crew had to rely on the Krill to help too, which was a dangerous move. But desperate times call for desperate measures, and it was the only way to survive. Now we’re heading into Season 2 Episode 10, and fans aren’t sure what to expect after the roller coaster of the last two weeks. As always, each episode features some unexpected special guests. Here’s a look at who we’re expecting to see tonight. We will update this story if any of these guests do not appear, or if new guests are revealed as the show airs.

Tonight’s episode is called “Blood of Patriots.” The synopsis reads: “Ed must initiate peace talks with the Krill.”

Mackenzie Astin is a guest star tonight. Here’s a photo from Fox showing him in tonight’s episode:

You might recognize Astin from one of his many appearances before tonight. He was Bill Dunn on Homeland in 2018 and Richard/Reynard on Magicians. His other appearances include Blue Bloods (Ryan Bennett), How To Get Away with Murder (Noah Baker), Scandal (Noah Baker), Rosewood (Max Cahn), Agents of SHIELD, Windsor, Franklin & Bash, Bones, Miracle at Gate 213, Touch, Elf-Man, 90210, NCIS, Grey’s Anatomy (Danny), Lost (Tom Brennan), The Facts of Life (Any Moffett/Badget), and much more.

From the previews, we can tell that Mike Henry is back again as Dann, which is welcome news. He’s quickly becoming a fan favorite. Henry’s an actor, comedian, writer and producer. He’s done many voices on Family Guy, American Dad!, and The Cleveland Show. He was also Ed on Gilmore Girls from 2003 to 2006.

Some have said that the Krill negotiating with Ed sounds just like John Fleck, who played Silik on Enterprise. We haven’t been able to confirm if this is the same actor yet, however. What do you think? Here’s the preview with him:

And here’s Silik on Enterprise:

A few characters are also listed on IMDB for tonight, but IMDB isn’t always accurate (they didn’t even have Astin listed for tonight’s episode.) Here are the people listed for tonight on IMDB:

Jim Mahoney is listed as playing Brosk tonight. His many credits include Hey Babe (Babe), Henry Danger, Courtside, Squaresville, and more. (However, a previous IMDB listing had him playing in last week’s episode, so it’s unknown if he’ll actually be appearing tonight.)

Chris Muto is listed on IMDB as playing Miles tonight. His appearances include Grey’s Anatomy (Nurse Michael), The Get, Scandal, Decommissioned, Persecuted, Grow, Dexter, and more. His Instagram post below said he’d be in an episode airing in February, but IMDB lists him as being in tonight’s episode.

Ajay Vidure is listed on IMDB as playing Karl. Vidure has had many guest roles on shows like Weird City (Blarnaby on Smart House), Single Parents, Pitch, New Girl, Ringer, Make It or Break It, Castle, Private Practice, and more.

Sarah Scott is listed on IMDB as playing Trisha in both tonight’s episode and next week’s.

She’s appeared on shows like Desperate Waters, Scary Endings, Masters of Sex, Prosperity Land, Soaked in Bleach, Sam, Hollywood Acting Studio (Brittany), Famous, Castle, Rizzoli & Isles, Days of Our Lives, and more.

Jessica Szohr is a series regular now, but not everyone knows that yet. She portrays Talla, a Xelayan who is the new chief of security and, essentially, Alara’s replacement on the crew and in the show. She’s a series regular and is in every episode now.

By the way, I’ve heard that Marina Sirtis (aka Troy from The Next Generation) will be a special guest soon on an episode of The Orville that is directed by Jonathan Frakes (aka Riker.) I can’t wait to see that one.

You can join the author’s email list for updates on The Orville; choose the scifi and fantasy TV option when you sign up.