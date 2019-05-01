Is Kate McKinnon Quitting SNL? Her Saturday Night Live Contract Is Expiring in 2019

Everyone who watches Saturday Night Live knows that Kate McKinnon is its current star. Though the cast works as an ensemble to deliver live weekly sketch comedy shows that cover topical events and subject matter, McKinnon stands out week after week with her spot-on impressions of celebrities and political figures.

According to Variety, McKinnon’s current SNL contract will come to a close with the end of the show’s 44th season, which is only 3 episodes away. They report that her representatives are working with the show’s producers to keep her involved, but that a decision will likely not be made public until just before the start of the 45th season.

Neither McKinnon’s reps nor a spokeswoman for SNL has commented on the rumored possibility at this time.

McKinnon won the Emmy Award for “Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy” twice, once in 2016 and again in 2017, for her work on Saturday Night Live; she was nominated for the category consecutively from 2014-2018. She started on the show in 2012 and has iconically portrayed famous figures (both beloved and controversial) such as Hillary Clinton, Jeff Sessions, Kellyanne Conway, Lindsey Graham, Ruth Bader Ginsberg, and Angela Merkel.

Her success on SNL and versatility have translated into a flourishing film career. She recently starred in the 2016 all-female remake of Ghostbusters, comedies Rough Night and The Spy Who Dumped Me. While famous for her comedic prowess, IMDb reports that she will soon be playing Elizabeth Holmes in the TV movie The Drop-Out is involved in a post-production project about Roger Ailes. Opportunities such as these will give McKinnon an opportunity to expand her reputation as an actress even further, and it is likely that more nominations and wins are in her future, whether or not she stays with SNL.

The next new episode of Saturday Night Live airs on May 4 and will be hosted by Adam Sandler, a previous cast member of the show. Shawn Mendes is the musical guest.