Monkey Punch Dead: Famed Manga Artist Dies at 81

Monkey Punch aka Kazuhiko Kato, the famed manga artist behind “Lupin the Third” has died at the age of 81. Kato’s cause of death is thought to have been pneumonia. According to a report from Japan, Kato passed away on April 11. The reports surrounding Kato’s death first appeared on April 16.

Kato first created “Lupin the Third” in 1967, in Futabasha’s Manga’s Storey Magazine, and ran for two years until 1969. Kato was behind a reboot of the series in June 1977. The most recent incarnation of the series came in 2018. At the time of his death, there are two “Lupin the Third” movies, “Goodbye Partner” and “Fujiko Mine’s Lie,” according to Kato’s IMDb page.

The story follows Arsene Lupin III, a professional thief who seeks to steal the world’s most precious treasures. Lupin and his gang are frequently at odds with Interpol Inspector Koichi Zenigata in the series. The series was adapted in anime for TV in 1971, which spawned numerous movies and TV specials. In the “Lupin the Third” canon, Arsene Lupin III is the grandson of Arsene Lupin, the gentleman thief featured in Maurice Leblanc’s novels.

Kato first began working in Manga in the 1960s, his first series was “Playboy School,” which appeared in 1965. Kato published that creation under the moniker Eiji Gamuta. He was a native of Hamanakka, Hokkaido, Japan, where he was born on May 26, 1937. Since 2012, the “Lupin the Third” festival has been held in Kato’s hometown. In addition, a 2007 special of “Lupin the Third” was set in Hamanakka, according to Mantan-Web.

During his illustrious career, Kato won the INKPOT Award at the San Diego Comic Convention, the Tokyo Anime Award Lifetime Achievement Award in 2015, the AMD Lifetime Achievement Award and the Rome Comic Festival ROMICS d’Oro Award. Kato judged the second international Japanese Manga awards in 2008.

We owe so much not only to Monkey Punch, but to everyone involved in the production of the franchise, and also each other. ♥️ Thankfully, Monkey Punch's work will never go forgotten, and we will keep enjoying it for so many years to come! — Lee Sparkes (@bolt7) April 16, 2019

In 2003, Kato told Anime News Network that he did not like the pen name Monkey Punch, blaming its incarnation on an editor and sticking following the popularity of “Lupin the Third.” Kato said, “To be honest, I don’t really like the name Monkey Punch, I never have. Actually, the way I got this name was from the editor of the magazine that discovered me when I was writing doujinshi. He chose the name for me. I really don’t know how he came up with it, but I couldn’t really refuse him or disagree with him, so it just kind of stuck, and I’ve been stuck with it now for 36 years.”

Monkey Punch, the creator of Lupin the Third, died last week. Lupin’s as important to me as Sin City, an example of something I hadn’t seen before executed expertly, pushing me toward finding what naturally resonates with me. Get money 💰 pic.twitter.com/BLszCJDjG9 — d a v i d (@hermanos) April 16, 2019

