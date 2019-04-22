Scrapp DeLeon Cheats With Ex on LHHATL

Scrapp DeLeon lands in hot water on the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. According to the summary for tonight’s episode, Scrapp gets caught cheating on camera with one of his exes. Learn more about Scrapp’s decision, and how it could affect his relationship with his girlfriend Moniece.

Scrapp recently announced that he’s dating Moniece, who’s travelled all the way to Atlanta from Hollywood to be with him. “In the past years since I been incarcerated, Moniece has been a good friend of mine,” he said. “Whenever I picked up that phone to call her, she always answer.” Scrapp went on to admit that he met Moniece through his mother, and that the relationship is still young.

Scrapp Gets Caught Cheating With His Ex on the Latest LHHATL

“The crazy thing is, my mom introduced us. They met at an industry event, and that’s when mom started playing cupid,” he explained. “I’m not chasing after Tierra [anymore], I don’t care if she throwin’ herself at me… and me and Mo don’t even know how far we’re takin’ this relationship.”

This is not the first time that the reality star has been unfaithful. Scrapp was dating Tommie Lee when he first joined the cast of LHHATL. They broke up in 2016 after he allegedly cheated on her, but they are said to have rekindled their relationship on They were rumored to have rekindled their relationship on January 9, when a video showed them passionately hugging and kissing.

Scrapp Recently Started Dating a Woman Named Moniece

Lee denied the rumors that she and Scrapp had gotten back together. “The past few weeks I have not been in the best place emotionally, with no one by my side,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “Today I was genuinely happy to see my old friend that I haven’t seen in three years, We just talked. With all that I have going on I just really wish I could catch a break. … but once again the Internet wins.”

Despite his relationship troubles, Scrapp has said that he’s happy to be out of prison and eager to start anew. “When I was in prison, I actually utilized that time to strengthen myself physically, mentally and spiritually. I took that time to develop and mature,” he told Black Press USA. “When you sit in a cell and you’re by yourself, you have a lot of time to re-evaluate everything and self-reflect, so I just took that time to master self — self-confidence, self-esteem, self-control, self-love, all of these things with myself — so I just really learned who I am and found my purpose.”