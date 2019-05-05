‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 4 Downloads: Can You Watch GoT on iTunes?

The final season of Game of Thrones is a popular option for downloads, and Season 8 Episode 4 isn’t going to be any different. Many viewers try to find torrents of the episode, but others look for legal streaming and download options. The premiere of Season 8 was illegally downloaded 54 million times, with the biggest offenders coming from India, China, and the U.S. Season 7 of the series was pirated more than 1 billion times, Variety reported. But what if you’re looking for a legal download of Season 8 Episode 4? Do you have any options? Your best option for legally downloaded the episode is from iTunes, but it seems to only be available in limited countries.

If you want to download Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 4 legally, you don’t have a lot of options. Most people who want to download a show legally will either buy it on iTunes or on Amazon. But for Game of Thrones in the United States, neither is an option.

In the United States, iTunes does not have Game of Thrones Season 8 even listed yet, although all previous seasons are available for purchase. You can find official Game of Thrones podcasts for Season 8, including an hour-long podcast on iTunes that discusses each episode after it airs. But the Season 8 episodes themselves aren’t available for viewing. In many countries including the U.S., iTunes doesn’t release new Game of Thrones episodes until after the season has ended.

Amazon Prime allows some shows to be downloaded on mobile devices through the Amazon Prime Video app, but Game of Thrones is not one of those.

Instead of downloading the episode in the U.S., you’ll need to turn to streaming it or watching it the next day On Demand. You can also stream Game of Thrones on Hulu or Amazon Prime, HBO NOW or HBO GO.

Interestingly, if you are in Denmark, you can download each episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 on iTunes. Episodes 1, 2, and 3 are now available for download on the Denmark iTunes. Episode 4 will likely be added sometime this week after it airs.

The Denmark iTunes currently lists the entire season of Game of Thrones Season 8 available for prepurchase for 19.99, plus the individual episodes So if you’re in Denmark then it looks like you have the option of downloading Game of Thrones on iTunes. There are probably other countries that also offer the same option.

Just because you can’t download Game of Thrones in the U.S. doesn’t mean there aren’t ways to watch it for free that are legal. There are many streaming options available for Game of Thrones that even come with free trials. You can stream live or later with HBO NOW if you don’t have an HBO cable package, on Hulu with an HBO add-on, or on Amazon Prime with an HBO add-on. You can also look for free trials on Amazon Prime (7-day) or PlayStation Vue (5-day trial plus a 7-day free HBO add-on trial). So don’t worry if GoT downloads aren’t available legally. There are so many other options for watching the show that you really won’t miss them at all.

READ NEXT: Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 Brightened