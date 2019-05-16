What Is Netflix’s ‘The Society’ Based on? Pied Piper Similarities & Theories Explained

Netflix’s newest original series, The Society, has taken the internet by storm since its first season was released on May 10. As fans wait hopefully for a second season of the show to be greenlit, they’ve begun scouring the ten episodes they do have for literary references and clues as to where the story may head.

Beware of spoilers below for The Society, and stop reading if you haven’t watched the first season and don’t want to know what happened.

Reviews of the show have drawn plot comparisons to the TV series Lost and the novel Lord of the Flies, both of which found their main characters deserted on an island after a plane crash, forced to work together and attempt to create a new world. Which makes sense, as the first season of The Society finds its teens forced to navigate power struggles, cope with limited resources, and create order after a trip goes awry and they’re left without an established (adult) governing body telling them how to act and what to do.

The story with which The Society seems to share the most similarities, however, is the Brothers Grimm’s Pied Piper of Hamelin fairytale. ThePortalist.com explains that, as the story goes, a man in multi-colored clothing came to the town of Hamelin to help the townspeople rid Hamelin of a rat infestation in exchange for payment. After he lured the rats out of Hamelin with a tune he played on his pipe, the townspeople went back on their agreement and refused to pay him. In retaliation, he returned to Hamelin, this time using his pipe to lure the town’s children to a mountain which swallowed them up so they disappeared for good.

Does this sound familiar? By the end of season 1, the smartest of the teens have figured out that the man who drove their field trip school bus away from town and “back” again to the alternate universe they’re now trapped in was not random: Kelly recognized him as the man who briefly appeared in an argument with Harry’s mom and Sam and Campbell’s dad in the pilot episode. Piecing together the information they’re privy to, they conclude that the man had been promised payment in exchange for removing the mysterious smell that plagued their town, and that he must have taken them away as revenge for not receiving the $1.5 million he was promised.

A photo of the contract, which Sam kept hidden away on his phone, revealed the man’s name was “Pfeifer,” which literally translates from German to “piper.”

The setting of the series cannot be coincidental, either. The town the teens live in is called “New Ham,” and although the series is known as The Society now, when the pilot was first announced in 2018, The Wrap reported that it was entitled “Hamelins.”

Should the show get renewed for a second season, fans can expect its ties to the Brothers Grimm story to be explored further, along with its many other literary references. After all, the final minutes of the first season hinge on a passage from Peter Pan, a story about children flying away to a fantastical place where they never grow up.