Elizabeth & Andrei Baby Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet, stars of TLC's hit reality series '90 Day Fiancé,' welcomed daughter Eleanor Louise to the world earlier this year.
Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet posted an adorable holiday family photo on the 4th of July to celebrate Independence Day. The little family of three were all dressed up in red, white and blue and snapped a picture of Andrei kissing baby Eleanor on the cheek while Elizabeth smiles sweetly up at her daughter.
The couple was celebrating Eleanor’s first 4th of July, and added several hashtags to the photo, including #5months and #americangirls. “Happy 1st 4th of July baby girl!!” Elizabeth captioned the photo, alongside two heart emojis and the word “us.”
The couple welcomed their first child to the world earlier this year on January 23. Potthast gave birth to daughter Eleanor Louise at 6:13 a.m. in Tampa, Florida. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.5 inches, according to Potthast’s Instagram post.
“We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly following her birth. “This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey.”
The couple found out they were expecting last May, when the TLC alum was on a road trip with Castravet and noticed that she had no appetite and felt ill. When the couple got home, Potthast took a pregnancy test, which came back positive. Castravet later revealed that the pregnancy was a total surprise and that they were not trying to start a family at the time, but they were excited nonetheless.
It appears the couple had some family drama when Elizabeth went into labor however; according to TLC’s episode synopsis for tonight’s episode, Andrei wasn’t keen on the idea of letting Elizabeth’s family in the delivery room, and wanted to shut them all out when she gave birth to Eleanor. Andrei has had issues with Elizabeth’s family in the past, and has often butted heads with her sister Becky and her father, so it should come as no surprise that Andrei didn’t want her family involved in the birth.
Aside from the bumpy road along the way to Eleanor’s birth, Elizabeth has been embracing motherhood to the fullest, and often gushes about her daughter on social media. The couple has posted dozens of pictures of their little family on Instagram, so fans have been able to watch baby Eleanor grow since the day she was born. Elizabeth recently posted a picture of the three of them enjoying the beautiful weather out on a boat, while other photos show the three making silly faces and showing off their little bundle of joy.
