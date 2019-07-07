Elizabeth & Andrei Baby Update on 90 Day Fiancé

Elizabeth Potthast and Andrei Castravet posted an adorable holiday family photo on the 4th of July to celebrate Independence Day. The little family of three were all dressed up in red, white and blue and snapped a picture of Andrei kissing baby Eleanor on the cheek while Elizabeth smiles sweetly up at her daughter.

The couple was celebrating Eleanor’s first 4th of July, and added several hashtags to the photo, including #5months and #americangirls. “Happy 1st 4th of July baby girl!!” Elizabeth captioned the photo, alongside two heart emojis and the word “us.”

The couple welcomed their first child to the world earlier this year on January 23. Potthast gave birth to daughter Eleanor Louise at 6:13 a.m. in Tampa, Florida. She weighed 6 pounds, 11 ounces and measured 19.5 inches, according to Potthast’s Instagram post.

“We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly following her birth. “This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey.”