Meet Kara With a K: Top LA Comedian Competes on ‘AGT’

Already well-known as one of the funniest comedians in Los Angeles, Kara Kimbrough, aka Kara with a K, is finally stepping into the national spotlight as a contestant on Season 14 of America’s Got Talent. Self described as “two parts comedian, three parts original music, four parts impersonations, garnish with a guitar,” Kara, who does pop star impersonations with made up lyrics, stands apart from the crowd because she genuinely has a fantastic voice.

Originally, from Texas, Kara’s physical comedy, self-awareness, and immense personality makes her stand-up performances feel like a real show. With a glass of wine in hand, sometimes grabbing fries from the table nearest to the stage and eating them between jokes, Kara’s performed at all the major comedy clubs in Los Angeles, including The Laugh Factory, Flappers, and the World Famous Comedy Store. She’s also regular stand-out when performing with her husband T.K. Matteson’s comedy company, Rebels of Comedy, which has shows at the Federal Bar, the Ice House, and more.



Kara is a comedic singer/songwriter. During her stand-up, she performs a version of Adele’s “Hello,” with the lyrics, “Hello, from my inner thighs. Must’ve ate 1,000 fries to tell you, I’m hungry….” with all the vocal trills and all. She also performs her routine at comedic cabaret shows.



In addition to producing her own comedy show, The Busted Barbie, for which she describes on her website, “It’s like a Comedy Show and a Costume Party had a baby.”

While Kara jokes a lot about her weight and struggles to keep it off, she remains incredibly active, and documents her work-outs and hikes on Facebook. In 2015, she did the exact hike up described Cheryl Strayed’s book, Wild, which later turned into a movie starring Reese Witherspoon, and trekked 2,650 miles up the Pacific Crest Trail.



Kara recently found a way to bring her comedy online. She started posting spoof make-up tutorial videos on social media and they’re hilariously awful on purpose.And if Kara with a K’s voice sounds familiar, it’s because she’s also one half of “Sam and Kara in the Morning” show on LA Talk Radio.

READ NEXT: Kodi Lee’s Band Midnight Satellites Sells Out Shows Post ‘AGT’ Golden Buzzer Performance