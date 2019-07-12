R. Kelly’s Daughter Joann Kelly Considered Killing Herself After Media Backlash

On Thursday night, R&B singer R. Kelly was arrested in Chicago for an alleged 13-count federal charges of child pornography, child enticement and obstruction of justice. While the 52-year-old was being handcuffed by Homeland Security agents, his daughter, Joann Kelly‘s latest episode of Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta was just so happened to be airing on WEtv, in which she opened up about dealing with the media backlash caused by her “monster” of a father.

Joann, who goes by the name Buku Abi as a singer/songwriter said, “Having to deal with everything in the media with my father is not easy,” said Buku. “People are constantly like, ‘How do you feel about the scandals?’ I don’t give a f*** about the scandals. I have an issue with my father. I had to drop out of school. I’ve had parents not let their children hang out with me. I spend a lot of days, or nights, crying. But, like, damn. I’m sad, and I have the right to be sad.”

Speaking of herself and mother Andrea Kelly she continued, “We’re still trying to heal from a lot, like, a lot, a lot, to the point where I almost tried to take my life. Like, that is heavy sh*t. And then to turn around and be like, ‘Oh, you should not feel that way. You’re selfish for feeling that way,’ it’s just, like, y’all are really heartless. I’ve already dealt with the negatives just for having a last name. I genuinely don’t think that anybody can say anything worse than what has already been said to me throughout my 21 years of life.”

Buku Abi has been through a lot this past year, and she first opened up about her feelings following the release of the shocking documentary, Surviving R. Kelly. The 21-year-old wrote on Instagram,

“I just want you all to understand that devastated is an understatement for all that I feel currently. I do apologize if my silence to all that is happening comes off as careless. That is my last intention. I pray for all the families and women who have been affected by my father’s actions. Trust I have been deeply affected by all of this. However, it’s been very difficult to process it all let alone gather all the right words to express everything I feel. Anyone that knows me personally or has been following me throughout the years knows that I do not have a relationship with my father. Nor do I speak on him or on his behalf. I also am not fond of dealing with my personal issues or personal life experiences through social media but I feel things are starting to get out of hand, unfortunately.”

Her mother Andrea was married to R. Kelly from 1996 to 2009, and together they had three children, Joann, Jay, whom after announcing she is transgender, is known as Jaya, and Robert Jr.

As the eldest of the bunch, she continues to defend the innocent members of her family writing, “Going through all I have gone through in my life, I would never want anyone to feel the pain I have felt. Reminders of how terrible my father is and how we should be speaking up against him, rude comments about my family, fabricating me my siblings and her mother’s part etc. does not help my family.”

