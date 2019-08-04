Darcey Silva Is Engaged to Tom Brooks After Jesse Meester Split

Fans got to know Darcey Silva on 90 Day Fiance, with her then-fiance Jesse Meester. Now, Silva is on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days and she has a new man named Tom Brooks. In an interview with Newsweek, Silva said that she and Brooks met on Facebook four years ago when she was living in Los Angeles, California, but they lost touch when she was dating ex Meester. Silva went on to dish on her new beau and gushed, “He’s an amazing guy. He’s always been a great guy. We have a really deep connection and have a lot in common. I love his voice. It’s very sexy, very James Bond.”

Tom Brooks Helped Darcey Silva Get Over Her Ex

Silva told Newsweek that Brooks helped her get through her break up from Meester. She revealed, “He was there for me. He knew all about it. He was kinda my rock during that whole time … He’s older. He’s lived life. He’s a jet setter. He owns his own company. He’s very experienced in life and he elevates me. I never feel put down.” She continued, “It was something I had to explore because maybe he could be the one so I decided to do that journey again. I don’t regret it.”

According to Silva she now feels safe being in a relationship, after being part of what she told People was a “toxic” situation with Meester. Silva explained, “My past relationship was toxic. I learned about what I want in a relationship. I really dug in deep to love myself and I know that I deserve so much more.”

On the show, Silva talked about Brooks, who is closer in age to her than Meester was, and she said, “I don’t really look at age within relationships, but I’ve always dated a bit younger than me in general,” she says. “Tom understands my lifestyle. He’s a great family man, and just understood all that. He has the right mindset. We just have this amazing bond that I knew it was something worth pursuing.”

Jesse Meester Has a New Girlfriend

According to Newsweek, Silva said that Meester tried to reconnect with her before she ended up with Brooks, but now he has a girlfriend. Soap Dirt reported that Meester’s new girlfriend is named Hofit Golan and the two have been vacationing together, as Meester has documented on his Instagram account.

So, what does Golan do for a living? Soap Dirt stated that she is a TV host, model, and influencer in fashion and travel.

See a photo of Meester and his girlfriend in the below Instagram post.

How to Watch Darcey Silva and Tom Brooks on “90 Day Fiance”

