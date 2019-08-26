Lizzo’s real name is Melissa Viviane Jefferson and, according to her Twitter bio, she is “America’s next bop star.”

The 31-year-old singer has amassed 3.9 million followers on Instagram, another 717,000 followers on Twitter, 841,000 subscribers on YouTube, and over 22 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

Lizzo has been having an insane year. She recently released her album “Cuz I Love You,” which she said was a project three years in the making. In addition, Lizzo has had several hit songs climb the Billboard Hot 100 chart, one currently sitting at number four.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jefferson Was Born in Texas, Raised in Detriot, and Moved to Minneapolis

According to her social media, Lizzo was born on April 27, 1988, in Detroit, Michigan, however, she was raised in Houston, Texas. She shared a quick clip of her favorite refreshment, Faygo, which anyone from Michigan knows is basically the official drink of the state.

According to NPR, Lizzo grew up very involved in the Pentecostal church, which gives a lot more meaning to her song “Worship.” But, in the interview, Lizzo said that much of her own music would not have been allowed in her childhood home. Her family had a very specific attitude toward secular music, the outlet reported.

“It was the devil!” Lizzo told NPR. “I listened to a lot of gospel. And I remember, when Tupac died, my cousin was sad — and I was like, “Who’s Tupac?” But when I got older, I found hip-hop — when I moved down to Houston.”

According to her YouTube channel, Lizzo spent her high school years rapping before joining a rock band at the age of 19. A few years later, the singer relocated to Minneapolis, Minnesota where she co-founded a local favorite called The Chalice. Lizzo went on to release her independent solo full-length Lizzobangers in 2013 followed by Big Grrrl Small World in 2015.

I'm a Texas girl w/ a Detroit soul that lives in Minnesota. https://t.co/smdtcQ1ngr — |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) January 19, 2016

When asked where she feels her identity and loyalty lies, Lizzo said she is a Texas girl with a Detroit soul that lives in Minnesota.

Lizzo Was a Piccolo Player From Middle School Until College

Lizzo told NPR that she was a piccolo player in the marching band from the eighth grade all the way into college. She was a part of the Cougar marching band at University of Houston.

“I was the baddest piccolo in the land, ’cause I got big lungs,” Lizzo said. “And I was really determined. I rented the flute, and I just started listening to James Galway and songs on the radio, really trying to sound good and be the best.”

Lizzo showed off her talent in a video with Megan Thee Stallion. Arguably the two most popular artists of the summer, the self-proclaimed “hot girl” and the “Good As Hell” singer went viral after Megan twerked to Lizzo’s flute. The two had previously shared that they were in the studio together, hinting at a possible collaboration.

Lizzo Married Herself in the Music Video for Her Hit Song ‘Truth Hurts’

Lizzo knows she’s “100 percent that bitch” and is not afraid to love herself. In the “Truth Hurts” music video, she sings, sometimes wearing white lingerie and other times a white dress. Lizzo stands in front of a shirtless, muscular officiant and professes her love for herself in the company of her family and friends.

"I just took a DNA test, turns out…" — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 21, 2019

The video has been viewed over 81 million times. Despite being released on September 25, 2017, “Truth Hurts’ has become a sort of anthem in 2019. Even Hillary Clinton is a fan of the track, which peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on July 13, 2019.

“When I discovered what my mission was, it enabled me to be who I wanted to be,” she wrote on YouTube. “If something I rapped, sang, or even the beat makes people want to dance and forget everything in the moment, that’s the most amazing thing.”