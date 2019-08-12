Teen Choice Awards 2019 Performers & Performances

It’s the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, with Lucy Hale and David Dobrik as the co-hosts. Tonight, there are a ton of big celebrities in performing, as well as attending the TCAs, but none of the presenters have been previously announced. Get to know more about the scheduled performances and the attendees below.

The Teen Choice Awards air on the Fox network, live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

Teen Choice Awards 2019 Performers

The performers at the TCAs are Blanco Brown, OneRepublic, Bazzi, Mabel, Jordan McGraw with Sarah Hyland, CNCO, HRVY, Monsta X, and Zhavia. Blanco Brown will be performing “The Git Up,” OneRepublic is singing “Rescue Me”, Bazzi will deliver the song “Paradise”, Mabel is singing “Don’t Call Me Up” and McGraw’s duet with Hyland will be “Met At a Party”. Deadline has reported that Lil Nas X is set to make a special appearance and recently came out with the hit duet “Old Town Road” with Billy Ray Cyrus.

Jordan McGraw is actually the son of Phil McGraw, who most know as “Dr. Phil”. He is currently touring with the Jonas Brothers. And, many know Sarah Hyland from her long-running hit TV show Modern Family. She also recently got engaged to Bachelor in Paradise bartender Wells Adams.

For those unfamiliar with the music group Monsta X, they are a K-Pop group made up of members Shownu, Wonho, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, Joohoney, and I.M. According to E!, in response to the invitation to perform, the group’s representative stated, “The awards show sent an invitation [for MONSTA X] to attend. It is an honor to be the first K-pop artist to perform [at the Teen Choice Awards].”

Teen Choice Awards 2019 Attendees

According to Us Weekly, celebrities attending the event include Robert Downey Jr., Gabrielle Union, the Bella Twins, Jessica Alba, Candace Cameron-Bure, Noah Centineo, Maia Mitchell, Grant Gustin, Sky Brown, John Stamos, Lauren Jauregui, Gregg Sulkin, and Madison Beer.

The Jonas Brothers are set to receive the Decade Award tonight, while Taylor Swift will pick up the Icon Award. An official statement released by FOX stated, “As one of the best-selling music artists of all time, with more than 50 million albums sold, Taylor Swift is a pop culture icon whose accolades and achievements go beyond topping music charts and selling out stadiums worldwide. Swift is also one of today’s biggest social influencers, using her voice and platform to inspire and create positive change.” People reported that Swift is set to release her seventh studio album, “Lover”, next month.

Though Taylor Swift may not be listed as a performer for the Teen Choice Awards, she is confirmed to be performing at the MTV Video Music Awards at the end of this month. In addition, Swift’s single, “You Need To Calm Down,” received seven VMAs nominations. The VMAs this year will air live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. Bruce Gillmer, Head of Music and Music Talent for MTV, released the following statement, “It’s been an incredible year in music and this group of nominees perfectly reflect the rich pop music landscape,” according to CNN, and Swift is one of the most nominated.