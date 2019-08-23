Where Was ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 3 Filmed? [PHOTOS]

If you’re watching 13 Reasons Why Season 3 on Netflix, you may be wondering just where the third season is filmed. The series is filmed in California, just like the last two seasons. Read on for more details.

Liberty High Is Analy High School in Sebastopol, California

The scenes for Liberty High are filmed at Analy High School in Sebastopol, California, in West Sonoma County. Before it was even announced that the show had been renewed for Season 3, Paramount has already signed a licensing agreement to film there again for Season 3. Paramount Pictures paid the school district $66,000 for 30 days of filming in Sebastopol.

Analy is changed a lot for the filming. The contract requires that the school name isn’t used anywhere. Signs are changed, and the vertical columns are painted a different color, with landscaping changed for production too. (Sometimes they also use a replica of the school for interior shots.)

Here’s another photo from the Liberty High filming.

Many Scenes from Season 3 Were Filmed in Northern California, Including Vallejo

Many scenes from Season 3, just like previous seasons, were filmed in Vallejo, California and other parts of California. The following flyer, shared in July 2018 on Reddit, shows the filming schedule in Sebastopol. The flyer noted two nights of football games on the schedule for Season 3.

In Season 2, Bryce’s house was filmed on Mountain View in San Rafael, Atlas of Wonders reported. Jessica’s home was filmed on Knight Drive in San Rafael, and Tyler’s home was filmed on Santa Margarita Drive. Hannah’s mom’s new house was filmed at 1320 Ohio St. in Vallejo, Atlas of Wonders reported.

According to IMDB, the following filming locations are used:

Clay’s house was filmed on 231 Bayview Street in San Rafael.

Monet’s is filmed at 415 Virginia Street in Vallejo.

And yes, they filmed at Monet’s again for Season 3.

Season 3 of #13ReasonsWhy already started filming but they will be in Vallejo this Thursday filming in front of “Monet’s Cafe” ‼️ — Telly (@hyphynextdoor) August 20, 2018

The Crestmont is 333 Georgia Street in Vallejo.

Bakers’ drug store is at 419 Georgia Street in Vallejo.

Walplex is at 429 N. McDowell Blvd. in Petaluma (Deer Creek Village)

Hannah’s grave is at the Fernwood Cemetery in Mill Valley.

The Netflix hit 13 Reasons Why recently wrapped Season 3 filming. Thanks for keeping this show in California, Solano County, Vallejo and on Mare Island. See you when you're back for Season 4! #filmsolano #filmmareisland #13reasonswhy #paramounttelevision #netflix pic.twitter.com/aAAG3YLVw1 — Solano County Film Office (@FilmSolano) February 26, 2019

Mare Island is another location for Season 3 filming.

Some lucky people got to be extras.

First three days of filming #13ReasonsWhy season 3. Now I'm gonna chill for a few days. #lifeofanextra — Corey 🏳️‍🌈 (@onewiththeart72) August 15, 2018

Production began on Season 3 in August 2018.

Glorioso Casting, which works with 13 Reasons Why, posted in July 2018: “Glorioso Casting will be holding a digital casting call on August 4th, 2018 at 11:00am (PDT) for season 03 of 13 Reasons Why filming in the Bay Area, California from August 12th – February 6th. We’ll be giving information on how to: register to work as an extra, what to expect while working, how to maximize your chances of being booked and information on submitting for auditions. We will also be holding a Q&A session.”

If you want to know what it’s like to audition for the show, this video talks about open calls for Season 3.

Here’s part 2 of the same video, which might give you some hints about auditioning for Season 4 too.

And here’s part 3 of the video about Season 3.

They wrapped filming for the show Season 3 in February.

Season 4 filming for 13 Reasons Why has already started. Season 4 will be the last season for 13 Reasons Why.

